Kwani tunadate- Chipukeezy responds to claims of unfollowing Kartelo, talks their alleged beef

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Chipukeezy clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Kartelo. Adding that, Kartelo is like his small brother and Netizens should stop being petty,

“Sidhani nili-unfollow Kartelo. Sisi ni watu wa Ghetto na tuko tu sawa. Hata wewe kwa Instagram yako unaweza pata ume-unfollow…so wacheni kuwa petty wasee. Kwani tunadate, ati sasa tuki-unfollow each other kuna noma. Wacheni Ujinga, Si pia nani aliunfollow mbona hiyo hamkuona.

Hata we have not unfollowed each other, hiyo propaganda wasee wanataka ku-spread ni bullshit. Kartelo ako sawa na ni boy wangu” said Chipukeezy.

Chipukeezy and Kartelo Pulse Live Kenya

However, across check done by Pulse Live, indicates that the two are not following each other despite Chipukeezy trying to say otherwise.

The former Churchill show Comedian went on to state that Kartelo back at what he doesn’t best soon, asking fans not to mount unnecessary pressure on him.

“Kartelo mtamuona hivi karibuni akifanya show. Kartelo ako sawa. Acha niwaambie, Acheni ku-encourage hiyo usanii ya hype. Usanii ya Hyoe haiwezi tusaidia, inaffa tufanye usanii iko na reason. You don’t have to be present on social media to prove a point that you are relevant.

Appear when you have something good for the people, you don’t have keep on pressuring someone like you guys are doing on Kartelo.

Kartelo ako fity, Yeye ni msanii na usanii ni job kama zile zingine. When he is ready he gonna comeback, he has our support. He is my small brother, na ako na support yangu 100%. So ako tu sawa anapanga job” said Chipukeezy.

Chipukeezy and Kartelo Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Comedian Kartelo finally introduces his girlfriend and daughter to the world

The statement come at a time fans had raised concerns over Kartelo’s whereabouts after he went mute on social media for months.

Just the other day, comedian Mulamwah went to Kayole in search of the funnyman, who later assured his fans that all was well.

I'm Okay

"Mimi niko tu, unajua apart from kuwa msanii mimi ni baba ya msee…so hakuna ngori, kutokuwa social media sio ati kuna ngori”

“Sai unajua mimi ni mzazi na lazima nitake care of family Kwanza na sai mtoi ako na mwaka na week moja.. so wasee waniwait tu narudi” said Kartelo.

Asked on whether he still works at Milele FM, he said: “Radio nayo ni story ya siku ingine…lakini iko tu fine.

Wasee wapende kupiga mboga yao safi… appreciate God kwa kile waka nayo, progress pole pole”.

The last time Kartelo posted on social media was on February 6th 2021, but on June 5th he made a comeback with a message to his baby mama and daughter.