American model Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with music star Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting 2nd child with Travis Scott
The report says Kylie is in the early stage of the pregnancy.
According to PageSix, the billionaire and her rapper partner are about to give their daughter, Storm, a younger sibling.
Jenner and Scott have always expressed their desire to have another child.
Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.
In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.
A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.
He, however, denied the allegations.
