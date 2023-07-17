The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kylie Jenner spotted dining with Jordyn Woods after 2019 cheating scandal

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Is this peace at last?

The couple landed in the spotlight again in February 2019 when reports said Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with close family friend Jordyn Woods.
This is the first time the two have been seen publicly hanging out since the 2019 scandal, when their friendship ended.

Kylie and Jordyn Woods spotted together in LA
Kylie and Jordyn Woods spotted together in LA Pulse Nigeria

Back in 2019, the internet was shook when Woods was accused of having an intimate relationship with the then-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend Valentine's Day with Khloe and their daughter, True.

A few days later, he attended a party where he was spotted getting all cuddly with Woods. TMZ sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other throughout.

After the cheating allegations, Khloe broke up with Tristan
After the cheating allegations, Khloe broke up with Tristan The news broke just days before Khloe was due to give birth to their daughter, True, now 3. The Daily Mail reported that Thompson had been seen kissing an unidentified woman at PH-D Lounge in New York City on Saturday, April 7.Page Six later reported that the two spent four hours together at a nearby hotel, while Kardashian was in Cleveland preparing to give birth. While the news was breaking, Thompson returned home to be with Kardashian in the delivery room, which was shown on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."Despite the scandal, less than a month after True's birth the couple was spotted together in Cleveland, confirming that they were attempting to salvage their relationship. Business Insider USA

As a result of this, Woods was excommunicated from the Kardashian-Jenner family, and her close-knit friendship with Kylie crumbled.

The mother of two and the model met in 2012 through their mutual friend, Jaden Smith. After the meeting, they developed a close friendship and became almost inseparable, even living together. Jordyn also notably attended Kim and Kanye West's wedding, which was held in Italy in 2014.

In an attempt to vindicate herself, Woods guest starred on Jada-Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story.

On the show, she took a lie detector test to prove that she did not have a sexual relationship with Tristan. She was asked, "Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?" "No," she replied. The test proved that she was being honest.

Even after her friendship with Jenner ended, she reaffirmed that she would always love her. She said this when TMZ asked her again, "Do you love Kylie?" Woods responded, "Always." She doubled down, saying again, "I will love Kylie always."

Given this new update, it might be safe to assume that the two are now on good terms again.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
