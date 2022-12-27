Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Harmonize wrote that more ladies are now crawling at him after the breakup.

“I'm conflicted on this… Ladies these days love me way too much, is it that I'm getting too rich or am getting too handsome?” he inquired.

Just a week ago, the singer posted a message hinting that Kajala has had cosmetic surgery to enhance her rear.

Although the post didn't mention her directly, Harmonize's comment seemed to be targeting his ex-lover coming just moments after she posted a picture of herself in the gym to flaunt her curvy body.

Harmonize and Kajala spoke about their breakup in early December 2022, after rumors circulated that the two love birds were no longer together.

Harmonize and Kajala unleash new steamy photos posing topless after their reunion Pulse Live Kenya

The break up came a few months after the singer proposed to Kajala in a private event attended by family and close friends.

In a lengthy speech that touched on their past experiences and their bitter-sweet love journey, Harmonize expressed his affection for the 32-year-old actress.

The love story between Harmonize and Kajala began in 2020 when the singer broke up with his Italian ex-wife, Sarah Michelotti.

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts Pulse Live Kenya

After a year of sweet love, the two separated in 2021 when Kajala accused Harmonize of seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

The two went a year without talking until March 2022, when Harmonize decided to win her back.

Through a series of posts on social media, he asked for Kajala's forgiveness, stating that he would do anything to have her back.

As if that was not enough, he erected billboards, bought two Range Rovers, and tattooed Kajala's face on his knee.

Kajala finally gave in and the happy man immediately popped the question. Harmonize even announced that Kajala was not just his wife, but also his manager and the CEO of his record label, Konde Music Worldwide.