Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

However, the lady behind the video, whose real name is Ezmina Katana but goes by Kadiielmina on TikTok, has now come forward to explain the reason behind the video.

In an interview with content creator Nicholus Kioko, Ezmina revealed that she works in the coffin business and was simply doing an advertisement for her company.

She explained that the coffin business in Malindi, where she is based, is highly competitive, and it can be challenging to attract customers.

"Nilifanya hivo kwa sababu huku Malindi hii kazi ikona competition. Kuna kampuni nyingi sana zinafanya hii kazi, sasa mpaka mtu aje kwako, mpaka uongee naye akubali. Tunapitia changamoto sana.

"(I did that because here in Malindi this job has competition. There are many companies that are doing this job now. We are facing a lot of challenges to convince clients to choose our company)," she said.

Apart from the advertisement aspect, Ezmina also admitted that she was curious to find out how it feels to be inside a coffin. She wanted to know if it's comfortable or if it hurts the person inside.

"Second thing, nilikua nataka kujua kama mtu akikufa akiwa pale ndani anaumia au la. But sincerely speaking, huko ndani kunaumiza manzee!

"(Second thing, I wanted to know how it feels to be in there. Does it hurt or not. But sincerely speaking, it hurts)," she said.

Ezmina said she decided to experiment with the idea using a client's coffin as part of her services.

She informed the client that she wanted to record a video of herself inside the coffin, and the client agreed

"Last week sartuday kulikua na msee alikuja. Alipofika pale alipokuwa amekuja pale alikam kubuy coffin alafu kuna some services pia huwa tunaoffer, Akasema pia anataka hearse na decorations. Alipokuja, akanichukua hiyo video, nikapost TikTok after kutoka TikTok nikaingia status, then Facebook.

"(Last week on Saturday some client arrived to buy a coffin. He said he also wanted hearse and decorations. When he came, he took the video for me, I posted on TikTok, then WhatsApp status and finally Facebook), "she said.

When asked if she was not afraid of getting into the coffin, Ezmina said she does not fear anything, including death.

She also revealed that the people around her were shocked and accused her of seeking social media fame, but she maintains that was not her intention.

Ezmina used the opportunity to request any Kenyan who has a job offer to consider her because she is currently facing challenges in her job.

"Naomba yeyote yule atakua na kazi no matter what chance ikitokea naomba mnitafute. kama ni number yangu ntapena alafu nione vile maisha yangu itakua," she said.

