ADVERTISEMENT
Jalang’o shares throwback photo of ‘church colleagues’

Amos Robi

Jalang'o disclosed his strong church membership by sharing a photo with fellow members as evidence

Lang'ata MP Phelix Jalang'o Odiwour
Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang'o, recently took to social media to share a nostalgic glimpse into his past as a devout church member.

The prominent Kenyan personality shared an old photograph on his Instagram page, featuring himself alongside colleagues he affectionately referred to as his 'church mates.'

In the snapshot, Jalang'o stands at the center, flanked by three ladies whose identities he chose not to disclose.

"With my fellow saved church mates at PAG church BuruBuru.. many moons ago!" Jalang'o captioned the photo.

However, Jalang'o's journey has been one of transformation that extends beyond his church affiliations.

READ: Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Jalang'os TBT Photo of him in Buru Buru church
Just a few days prior, on August 14th, the lawmaker opened up about his near-entanglement with alcohol and drugs.

He attributed his eventual escape from the clutches of substance abuse to divine intervention and his determination to break free from these bonds.

During a joint address with Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh, Jalang'o commended Shebesh's dedication to the welfare of young men.

He highlighted the importance of personal transformation and called upon young individuals to choose a path that leads to positive change.

Jalang'o's confessional tone revealed the depth of his journey.

"I was once ensnared by the grip of drugs and alcohol... But through the grace of God and my determination to change, I stand before you today as living proof of what is possible," he admitted.

Langata MP Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour
READ: 4 surprising professions Jalang'o tested before shooting to TV fame

He emphasised that true change not only enriches one's life but also positively impacts those around them.

He encouraged his listeners to become responsible individuals capable of providing and protecting, qualities that contribute to building healthy families.

“True change not only enriches your life but also affects those around you. It moulds you into a suitable partner, a responsible individual capable of building a family.

"Aspire to be the kind of man who can provide and protect, a man deserving of a loving wife and children,” he said.

The lawmaker called for sobriety among the youth.

Amos Robi
