BBC North America Correspondent Larry Madowo has spoken after he was forced to go into quarantine.

In a series of tweets, Madowo said this was the first time he was going into quarantine since he started traveling across America to report the news.

The former BBC Africa Business Editor mentioned that someone in his crew tested positive after a shoot, forcing him to quarantine.

Larry Madowo, however, noted that he had tested negative from the Covid-19 disease, but he will have to quarantine for seven days to be sure.

Media Personality Larry Madowo

“I’m in quarantine for the first time since I started traveling across America to report the news. Someone on my crew in New York last week tested positive after a shoot. I’ve tested negative but I’m staying home for 7 days just to be sure

I feel fine and have no symptoms but I’m staying home to follow CDC guidelines in case my result was a false negative. This is the cost of reporting in a pandemic but I take these risks willingly. I’ve got some shows to catch up on anyway,” tweeted Larry Madowo.