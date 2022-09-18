RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Charles Ouma

Larry Madowo's reunion with Victoria Rubadiri in New York

Award-winning journalist, Larry Madowo caused a stir on social media after linking up with his former colleague, Victoria Rubadiri in New York and sharing a photo of the grand reunion on social media.

Madowo who is CNN International Correspondent captioned the photo: "New York City reunion with my ex-TV wife Victoria Rubadiri."

In the photo, the duo could be seen smiling, clearly enjoying the reunion.

The photo caused excitement as netizens gushed over the two journalists whose chemistry on the screens was one of a kind as they read news when they worked together.

Many appreciated the talented duo for the TV experience they gave and hoped that they would work together again in future.

“You guys made my childhood. Those are the days I'll remember” Quiped one user going by the moniker Kijana ya Kennedy.

"This was the best duo 🥂❤️" noted Sir Lucqa.

File image of Larry Madowo and Victoria Rubadiri on the set of NTV Weekend Edition when the duo worked together
File image of Larry Madowo and Victoria Rubadiri on the set of NTV Weekend Edition when the duo worked together

Wilfred Obonyo opined that a re-union would be best for the pair that gave Kenyans the best of television experience writing: “I recommended a re-union”.

Kendi Kip Evans seemed to agree with the recommendation of a reunion noting that “Now the chemistry might do away with the ex title”.

Nyandwa Edwin: Looking great.

Afandi Carolyne: The smiles have it. Looking, great guys. When hope and hard work define your path.

Elijah Okemwa gave his take, noting that “Larry, if a man stays around a beautiful girl without saying anything, he will end up fetching water during her wedding”.

A man who stands next to a beautiful woman without uttering a word ends up being a watch man in her wedding.” Added Njenga Mwoha in agreement.

After a stint with local media houses, Madowo took his career to the next level, joining British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) before crossing over to global media giant, CNN.

Rubadiri on the other hand is a household name in Kenyan media and an accomplished journalist who is also the 2020 Komla Dumor Award Winner.

The duo worked together at NTV.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
