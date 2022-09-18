Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Madowo who is CNN International Correspondent captioned the photo: "New York City reunion with my ex-TV wife Victoria Rubadiri."

In the photo, the duo could be seen smiling, clearly enjoying the reunion.

The photo caused excitement as netizens gushed over the two journalists whose chemistry on the screens was one of a kind as they read news when they worked together.

Many appreciated the talented duo for the TV experience they gave and hoped that they would work together again in future.

“You guys made my childhood. Those are the days I'll remember” Quiped one user going by the moniker Kijana ya Kennedy.

"This was the best duo 🥂❤️" noted Sir Lucqa.

Wilfred Obonyo opined that a re-union would be best for the pair that gave Kenyans the best of television experience writing: “I recommended a re-union”.

Kendi Kip Evans seemed to agree with the recommendation of a reunion noting that “Now the chemistry might do away with the ex title”.

Nyandwa Edwin: Looking great.

Afandi Carolyne: The smiles have it. Looking, great guys. When hope and hard work define your path.

Elijah Okemwa gave his take, noting that “Larry, if a man stays around a beautiful girl without saying anything, he will end up fetching water during her wedding”.

“A man who stands next to a beautiful woman without uttering a word ends up being a watch man in her wedding.” Added Njenga Mwoha in agreement.

After a stint with local media houses, Madowo took his career to the next level, joining British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) before crossing over to global media giant, CNN.

Rubadiri on the other hand is a household name in Kenyan media and an accomplished journalist who is also the 2020 Komla Dumor Award Winner.