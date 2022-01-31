Madowo, Zuchu & Nadia Ahmed named among 100 most influential young Africans [Full List]

Kenya’s Media Personality Larry Madowo, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nadia Ahmed Abdallah, Tom Osborn, Peres Jepchirchir and Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti are among those who made it to the list.

Mukuru Stoves Founder Charlot Magayi, activist Asha Jaffar, Anika Jane Dorothy of Green congress of Kenya, Jemimah Kariuki and Amisa Rashid Kiligah (Founder, Nivishe Foundation), complete the names of Kenyans appearing on the 6th edition of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Larry Madowo, Zuchu & Nadia Ahmed and Mohamed Salah. 2021 100 most influential Young Africans [Full List] Pulse Live Kenya

WCB signees Zuchu and Mbosso are the only two representatives from Tanzania on the list. Other notable figures include Nigeria’s Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Omah Lay, Davido, Mark Angel, Mohamed Salah, Wode Maya, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Peruth Chemutai, Grang P and Aya Chebbi.

The list is curated to recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields. The 2021 list features 52 men and 48 women representing 32 countries on the continent.

Criteria for selection for Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans included: excellence in leadership & performance, personal accomplishment, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished young African.

Below is the official list of 2021 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.