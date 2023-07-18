How Lava Lava intends to unveil girlfriend to the world

Lava Lava revealed that he and his girlfriend have already met with parents from both sides, indicating a significant level of commitment in their relationship.

"Hatua za awali za kuongea na mama mkwe hizo zishafanyika na tunajulikana.

"[We are already done with the first steps and we already met our in-laws and so they know what's going on]," Lava Lava said.

Taking things a step further, he mentioned his plans to similarly engage with the media for people to know his girlfriend, indicating his desire for transparency and openness.

Lava Lava further emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment for his girlfriend.

He expressed his desire for her to feel secure, even when visiting his home so that both sets of parents can have peace of mind knowing that she is in a safe and protected environment.

Lava Lava denies dating Irene Uwoya

In 2020, Lava Lava addressed the allegations of dating Bongo Movie actress Irene Uwoya.

During an interview on Times FM, the 'Niuwe' singer acknowledged that Uwoya is a woman who is adored by many people.

He acknowledged that whenever they are seen together, it often leads to speculation and assumptions from the public.

Lava Lava stated that these rumors and speculations have been circulating on social media.

However, he emphasized that if there is no actual romantic involvement between them, it cannot be forced or fabricated.

Shakilla explains details behind video with Lava Lava, denies leaking it

Sociliate Shakilla has broken her silence on a circulating video where she is seen in an intimate situation with Tanzanian singer Lava Lava.

Shakilla, found herself at the center of a storm after the video surfaced online, and it appeared that the 'Ng'ari Ng'ari' singer was unaware of the video being recorded.

The socialite has expressed surprise and distanced herself from claims that she shared the video online.

She, however, confirmed that she is the one in the video, adding that the interaction with Lava Lava happened over two years ago.

"There's a video circulating online with me and the named person in the video. I would like to mention that I am surprised to see the video, as this was taken over two years ago with a third party's phone, whom I have not spoken to or engaged with, in over a year," Shakilla said.

She added: "I am not going back and forth answering any questions about this video, as I am not responsible for posting or having any engagements with the third party involved."