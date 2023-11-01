Singer Ally B passes away after short illness

The news of Ally B's sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout the Kenyan music industry and left his fans in disbelief.

According to Mombasa-based blogger Mykol Machampali, Ally B passed away while on route to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ally B's battle with pneumonia

The late musician had been diagnosed with pneumonia not long before his untimely death.

He had been discharged from the hospital just a few days prior to the tragic incident. Ally B's health complications reportedly took a sudden turn for the worse, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Complications leading to Ally B's death

Mykol Machampali shared details regarding the circumstances of Ally B's passing. He mentioned that Ally B had been diagnosed with pneumonia the previous week, and on the day of his death, he experienced complications related to his health condition.

It appears that his blood pressure had risen significantly, which ultimately led to his tragic passing as he was being rushed to the hospital.

News of his death was also confirmed by fellow Mombasa-based artist Masauti on his Instagram stories.

Ally B's musical legacy

Throughout his career, Ally B delivered hit songs like 'Bembea', 'Maria', and 'Kadzo'. His music resonated with fans and left an indelible mark on the Kenyan music scene.

Ally B will be fondly remembered for his contributions to the industry, and his music will continue to be celebrated by his fans and peers.

