Singer Ally B passes away after short illness

Lynet Okumu

Ally B is known for hit songs such as 'Maria' and 'Bembea'. The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout the Kenyan music industry and left his fans in tears.

The music industry and fans were left in shock on November 1 with the tragic news of the passing of Ally B, a well-known Kenyan musician.

The news of Ally B's sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout the Kenyan music industry and left his fans in disbelief.

According to Mombasa-based blogger Mykol Machampali, Ally B passed away while on route to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The late musician had been diagnosed with pneumonia not long before his untimely death.

He had been discharged from the hospital just a few days prior to the tragic incident. Ally B's health complications reportedly took a sudden turn for the worse, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Mykol Machampali shared details regarding the circumstances of Ally B's passing. He mentioned that Ally B had been diagnosed with pneumonia the previous week, and on the day of his death, he experienced complications related to his health condition.

It appears that his blood pressure had risen significantly, which ultimately led to his tragic passing as he was being rushed to the hospital.

News of his death was also confirmed by fellow Mombasa-based artist Masauti on his Instagram stories.

Throughout his career, Ally B delivered hit songs like 'Bembea', 'Maria', and 'Kadzo'. His music resonated with fans and left an indelible mark on the Kenyan music scene.

Ally B will be fondly remembered for his contributions to the industry, and his music will continue to be celebrated by his fans and peers.

The sudden loss of Ally B is a somber moment for the Kenyan music community. His talent and musical contributions have left an enduring legacy, and he will be deeply missed by those who appreciated his work and admired his artistry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
