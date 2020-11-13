Veteran Radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela is appealing for help to settle his medical bill that accumulated to Sh1,105,498.78.

In a letter seen by Pulse Live, Mbotela has been receiving treatment at the Nairobi South Hospital since October 29, 2020 and is set to be discharged to continue with home care treatment on November 13 (Today), but first has to clear the bill.

The letter signed by the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Mr Stephen Mutavi said that any assistance towards offsetting the veteran radio and TV presenter's medical bill will be highly appreciated.

“This serves to confirm that the above named patient was admitted on 29/10/2020 up to date and is recuperating well. He is due for discharge tomorrow Friday November 13, 2020 as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment.

The medical bills have accumulated to Kes.1,105,498.78 (One Million one hundred five thousand four hundred ninenty eight, seventy eight cents) as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter by Nairobi South Hospital Human Resource Manager Stephen Mutavi.

Mbotela is popularly known for his “Jee Huu ni Ungwana” show that aired on State Broadcaster KBC Channel 1 and KBC Radio Taifa.