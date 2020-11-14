Legendary Media Personality Leonard Mambo Mbotela has finally been discharged from The Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta came to his rescue and cleared his hospital bill.

On Friday, Mambo Mbotela had appealed for help to settle his medical bill that accumulated to Sh1,105,498.78

Reports indicate that President Kenyatta paid Sh1 million of the Mbotela’s bill in cash while the remaining amount was settled by a contribution from Kenyan well-wishers.

In a letter seen by Pulse Live, Mbotela had been admitted at the Nairobi South Hospital since October 29, 2020 and was set to be discharged on November 13th, to continue with home care treatment.

The letter signed by the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Mr Stephen Mutavi said that any assistance towards offsetting the veteran radio and TV presenter's medical bill will be highly appreciated.

“This serves to confirm that the above named patient was admitted on 29/10/2020 up to date and is recuperating well. He is due for discharge tomorrow Friday November 13, 2020 as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment.

The medical bills have accumulated to Kes.1,105,498.78 (One Million one hundred five thousand four hundred ninenty eight, seventy eight cents) as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter by Nairobi South Hospital Human Resource Manager Stephen Mutavi.

Mbotela is popularly known for his “Jee Huu ni Ungwana” show that aired on State Broadcaster KBC Channel 1 and KBC Radio Taifa.