The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Fabian Simiyu

Leonard Omusula provides an update on his health and progress following his rehabilitation journey.

Leonard Omusula (left) and MP Tindi Mwale
Leonard Omusula (left) and MP Tindi Mwale

Butere Member of Parliament Tindi Mwale shared videos of Leonard Omusula on his TikTok account, three months after he took him to a rehabilitation centre.

Recommended articles

Clad in black sweatpants, a maroon t-shirt, and blue Crocs, Omusula stated that he was doing well and had successfully recovered from alcohol and drug abuse.

Omusula, while updating his fans on his progress, urged them to pray for him, as he was doing the same for them, emphasising their spiritual unity.

Leonard Omusula (left) and MP Tindi Mwale
Leonard Omusula (left) and MP Tindi Mwale Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: '100 bob' meme maker narrates how the viral clip was shot

"Niko poa, na nimewalimia wote. Nawatakia kila la heri na mniombee, ninawaombea hata mkiwa mbali bado tuko pamoja kiroho," Omusula said.

When Omusula was taken to a rehabilitation center in Kiambu, a video of him being assisted went viral, and he appeared to be in considerable pain even while seated.

In his recent video, he appeared much stronger, and the person behind the camera even made a lighthearted comment about his strength, suggesting that he could easily pin Tindi Mwale to the ground.

Tindi Mwale, on the other hand, while laughing, even mentioned that Omusula was strong and even jokingly referred to his midsection as a cotton candy (kitambi).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwale then shared another video in which he was seen talking to Omusula. Unfortunately, this video had no audio, making it unclear what they were discussing.

However, it appeared that Mwale was advising Omusula, as he had employed him as his messenger and hoped he would resume work once he had made a full recovery.

In another scene, Omusula was taken to a triage room where his feet were checked, and his weight was recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwale expressed amazement upon realising that Omusula had gained some weight and playfully asked about his diet.

Reychelle🇰🇪🇩🇰🇦🇹 At the end of the day, tunakupenda🥰.

racheal okimu I just love the transformation 😍 when God says it's your turn nobody can block it.

ADVERTISEMENT

jj932 Eti thi end of thi dai you look handsome😂

Lady S ❤️ Happy to see Omusula mwenyewe,he looks happy and healthy.

Lydia. Sometimes all we need is someone to hold our hand n lead us in the right path.

the chosen one....❤️❤️❤️ Jina utaki is like,mheshimiwa huku hakuna ya fote......😂

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad & compares him with Diamond

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad & compares him with Diamond

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

How MC Gogo's show took a dangerous twist after admirer threw a glass at him

How MC Gogo's show took a dangerous twist after admirer threw a glass at him

Akothee addresses reports of husband's Pakistani background

Akothee addresses reports of husband's Pakistani background

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo finally responds to rumours of dating Shiko Nguru

Ruth Matete moved to tears as daughter reacts to late husband's portrait [Video]

Ruth Matete moved to tears as daughter reacts to late husband's portrait [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Mama Dangote (left) and Zuchu

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote