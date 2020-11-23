Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has made it clear that she has is done helping Shadrack Mwita the disabled man she rescued from the streets a few months ago.

In a series of length social media posts, the singer stated that no one should ever link her to Mwita after what she termed as being taken through a horrible experience while trying to help the homeless man (Mwita) she had adopted.

According to Madam Boss, Mwita changed a lot after she took him in as her own son, tabling some weird demands that were hard for her to meet.

Akothee and Shadrack

She added following the adoption of Mwita, her own brother abandoned her because he was not for the idea of welcoming Mwita into her home without a proper background check on his family.

The No- Filter maker also pointed out that Mwita abandoned the house she had rented for him to move in with another family, but when he ran into trouble he started begging for help again.

“…His name is shadrack mwita 🙏

Now with those few remarks. I have never given birth to a child with the name Shadrack Mwita . I have my two boys in France and my 3 girls.

They are well behaved and taking care of themselves .

Don’t ever call me regarding any Shadrack Mwita I don't know him 🙏 nor his family

Let him go back to the streets where I found him . Unfortunately Tuskys where I found him is closed, let him go to Naivas there are big cars passing there

I am done 🙏” reads part of Akothee’s post.

Akothee's post

"I abandoned Shadrack rented him a chicken house ,he has now moved in with a different family and abandoned the house / shop we rented for him, I have heard he dint have a bed and he sleeping on the floor 😳😳,I wonder where the bed we bought went too . My main reason for renting him a house around the shops was for him to use the front door as the shop and backdoor as his house, given that We tried a self contained and it dint work, he is too lazy even to clean the toilet , the first landlord can attest to this .

He prefers to wake up in the morning and sit by the road looking at people pass by ,

Recently I heard he broke his leg while playing football , and needed help ,the same family called me , also blaming me for abandoning a lame child ,I asked them to take him to APDK ,I called APDK Again to admit him and forward me the bill,but I never ever want to see or hear his wear-bouts, up until now, no one has taken him to hospital , the guy who called on his behalf said ,he has no time .

I gave them MY Drivers number if at all they don't have transportation. Up until now I have never heard or seen anyone, until I received another call from the children's office ,saying there is an under 18 child you abandoned and he is lame and sick 🤢"

