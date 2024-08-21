7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

Seven years after winning a life-changing Sh221 million jackpot, Samuel Abisai has opened up about how his life has evolved since that historic win.

In an interview on the POV Podcast where he was hosted by Cate Rira, Abisai shared insights into his journey, his challenges, and his aspirations for the future.

Navigating newfound wealth

Abisai, who became a household name in Kenya after his win in 2017, revealed that life after the jackpot has been filled with both opportunities and challenges.

He has been inundated with advice on how to manage his fortune, with some individuals offering genuine counsel, while others have been less scrupulous.

"I receive tens of people advising me on how to spend my money, some of whom are unscrupulous," Abisai shared.

The attention has not only come from strangers but also from within his own circle. Abisai recounted how even his relatives have been approached by people seeking his assistance.

"People sought me out even through my relatives," he said, highlighting the intense scrutiny that came with his newfound wealth.

Strategic investments

Despite the pressures, Abisai has remained focused on securing his financial future. He has diversified his investments into various ventures, including paint business, farming, and fashion—his long-time passion since his university days.

Abisai’s clothing line has been a significant part of his journey, allowing him to explore his creative side while building a sustainable business.

In the agricultural sector, Abisai has embarked on a pig farming venture with a specific goal in mind.

"I want to empower women from my home to have something they can build themselves with," he explained, showing his commitment to uplifting his community.

His paint business, however, specialised in car paints rather than house-based paints, demonstrating his keen understanding of niche markets.

Life's challenges

Abisai admitted that winning such a substantial amount of money came with its own set of challenges.

"After winning the cash, I discovered that the Sh221 million was not as much money as I had thought,” he confessed.

This realisation has shaped his approach to wealth management and has driven him to make calculated decisions about his investments.

The win also brought about challenges within his family, particularly regarding the distribution of funds.

Abisai, a father of two with eleven siblings, noted that the win initially caused some friction within the family.

"There were issues, but now the family is stable, and the animosity is mostly external," he remarked.

Giving back to society and political ambitions

Philanthropy has been a significant part of Abisai’s post-jackpot life. Drawing from his own experience as a beneficiary of sponsorship, which saw him educated all the way to China, he has taken it upon himself to support underprivileged children.

