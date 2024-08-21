The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

Amos Robi

After winning the cash, I discovered that the Sh221 million was not as much money as I had thought - Samuel Abisai

2017 Mega jackpot betting winner Samuel Abisai
2017 Mega jackpot betting winner Samuel Abisai
  • Samuel Abisai won a Sh221 million jackpot seven years ago
  • Abisai has diversified his investments into paint business, farming, and fashion
  • He has been focused on empowering women in his community through pig farming

Recommended articles

Seven years after winning a life-changing Sh221 million jackpot, Samuel Abisai has opened up about how his life has evolved since that historic win.

In an interview on the POV Podcast where he was hosted by Cate Rira, Abisai shared insights into his journey, his challenges, and his aspirations for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abisai, who became a household name in Kenya after his win in 2017, revealed that life after the jackpot has been filled with both opportunities and challenges.

He has been inundated with advice on how to manage his fortune, with some individuals offering genuine counsel, while others have been less scrupulous.

"I receive tens of people advising me on how to spend my money, some of whom are unscrupulous," Abisai shared.

2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai
2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai 2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai Pulse Live Kenya

The attention has not only come from strangers but also from within his own circle. Abisai recounted how even his relatives have been approached by people seeking his assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People sought me out even through my relatives," he said, highlighting the intense scrutiny that came with his newfound wealth.

Despite the pressures, Abisai has remained focused on securing his financial future. He has diversified his investments into various ventures, including paint business, farming, and fashion—his long-time passion since his university days.

Abisai’s clothing line has been a significant part of his journey, allowing him to explore his creative side while building a sustainable business.

2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai
2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai 2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Millionaire Gordon Ogada reveals next move after winning Sh230m Sportpesa Mega Jackpot

In the agricultural sector, Abisai has embarked on a pig farming venture with a specific goal in mind.

"I want to empower women from my home to have something they can build themselves with," he explained, showing his commitment to uplifting his community.

His paint business, however, specialised in car paints rather than house-based paints, demonstrating his keen understanding of niche markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abisai admitted that winning such a substantial amount of money came with its own set of challenges.

"After winning the cash, I discovered that the Sh221 million was not as much money as I had thought,” he confessed.

This realisation has shaped his approach to wealth management and has driven him to make calculated decisions about his investments.

The win also brought about challenges within his family, particularly regarding the distribution of funds.

2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai
2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai 2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: What Millionaire Abisai is doing for his villagers back home [Photos]

Abisai, a father of two with eleven siblings, noted that the win initially caused some friction within the family.

"There were issues, but now the family is stable, and the animosity is mostly external," he remarked.

Philanthropy has been a significant part of Abisai’s post-jackpot life. Drawing from his own experience as a beneficiary of sponsorship, which saw him educated all the way to China, he has taken it upon himself to support underprivileged children.

ADVERTISEMENT
2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai
2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai 2017 Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former Classic 105 presenter Ciku Muiruri “spends” Abisai’s Sh221M

Looking ahead, Abisai has set his sights on a new challenge—politics. He revealed his intention to run for a parliamentary seat in Lugari Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vivian: I don't believe in the Bible or Christianity

Vivian: I don't believe in the Bible or Christianity

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Willis Raburu reveals how church model hurt him during his darkest times

Willis Raburu reveals how church model hurt him during his darkest times

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce on 2nd wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce on 2nd wedding anniversary

Amber Ray reacts after being linked to Maverick Aoko’s arrest

Amber Ray reacts after being linked to Maverick Aoko’s arrest

Miss Trudy tells all on her hubby's character & divorce reports

Miss Trudy tells all on her hubby's character & divorce reports

TikTok community builds dream house for late Brian Chira's grandmother [Videos]

TikTok community builds dream house for late Brian Chira's grandmother [Videos]

Wakavinye details crucial role father-in-law played in her marriage

Wakavinye details crucial role father-in-law played in her marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition

Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Former Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama