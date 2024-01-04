The sports category has moved to a new website.


Lilian Mbabazi talks about Mowzey Radio in upcoming episode of Conversessions

Mzee Asingwire

Lililan Mbabazi is set to thrill her fans in the upcoming episode of Conversessions, the show that's become popular for blending intimate conversations and soul-stirring music.

Lilian Mbabazi and Mowzey Radio
Lilian Mbabazi and Mowzey Radio

The incredibly talented Mbabazi will be the third performing act of the second season and her episode will go live on Sunday, January 7.

This upcoming episode of Tusker Malt Conversessions promises a deep dive into the multifaceted life of the renowned vocalist. It will be a ‘conversession’ filled with many different topics that have left many intrigued such as her love life, her children, and her relationship with the Late Mozey Radio of the dynamic Radio and Weasel duo.

In a captivating promo clip, Lilian Mbabazi shares, "Moses and I had a very unique relationship. I loved that man with all my heart; we had kids together." The teaser has stirred anticipation among fans who are already giving their reactions online as they await this undoubtedly emotional and revealing ‘conversession.’

A behind-the-scenes glimpse into the preparations for this episode was also shared last week in a rehearsal video released on the Tusker Malt and Swangz Avenue social media pages.

In the video, Lilian Mbabazi speaks about the hard work and dedication invested in creating a special performance with the band.

"We’ve been working really hard to give you guys a special performance with the band. Everybody brings different ideas, giving it a new touch, making it seem new every single time, so it's about rehearsal," she shares.

"It is about hard work and putting in the time. I'm looking forward to just sharing my story with you and sharing my music and sharing my voice and having a good time and conversating with you," she adds.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Brand Manager for Tusker Malt spoke to the brand's dedication to create premium experience for the discerning consumers.

"We are proud to create a platform where artistes can share their stories and connect with their fans in deeper ways. We believe in the power of music to bring people together. In the Conversessions, we celebrate the craft behind both the artiste and the Tusker Malt brand."

For those eager to witness this captivating episode, mark your calendars for Sunday, January 7 at 6:00 P.M. In the meantime, you can catch up on the previous episodes that are live on the Tusker Malt Lager YouTube page.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
