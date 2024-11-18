The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lilian Ng'ang'a shares lessons on walking away from unworthy relationships

Lynet Okumu

When it’s time to walk away: Lilian Nganga reflects on the power of accepting situations and embracing change with grace.

Lilian Ng'ang'a
Lilian Ng'ang'a
  • Lilian Nganga reflects on accepting situations and embracing change with grace.
  • She shared a message about letting go of people who no longer belong in one’s life.
  • Her message speaks volumes about embracing change and maintaining peace.

Lillian Nganga, a celebrated Kenyan author and activist, recently took to social media to share a thought-provoking message about letting go of people who no longer belong in one’s life.

The post comes weeks after rumours began swirling about possible trouble in her marriage with rapper Juliani.

In her Instagram story post on November 17, the 39-year-old mother shared a heartfelt message urging people to accept when certain relationships have run their course.

"People not ordained to be in your life will not stay, no matter how much you try. When their season in your life is over, there will be no more grace. Let them walk; be at peace," she wrote.

Lilian Ng'ang'a
Lilian Ng'ang'a Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Congratulations pour in for Lilian Ng'ang'a after her message about growth

To reinforce her message, Lillian shared a sermon by the renowned preacher Joel Osteen, which delves into the importance of recognising when a relationship has ended.

“We all have people who come into our lives and stay forever—our spouses, children, and cherished friends. But not every relationship is meant to last. There are seasons, and sometimes even good seasons come to an end,” Osteen says in the sermon.

The preacher emphasised the importance of letting go when a person’s role in your life has concluded. “We try to hold on to things that God has finished with. If someone doesn’t treat you with honour, it’s a sign their season is over. Let them walk away and move on with your life.”

Lilian Ng'ang'a
Lilian Ng'ang'a Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Juliani’s subtle reaction after wife Lilian Ng'ang'a allegedly unfollowed him

In recent months, speculation about the state of Lillian’s marriage to Juliani, born Julius Owino, has spread across social media.

The rumours gained traction after observant fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Social media users observed that the pair no longer include each other in their posts. While they still share updates about their son, their past family-style content seems to have diminished.

Lillian Ng'ang'a and husband juliani
Lillian Ng'ang'a and husband juliani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lilian Nganga gives fans rare glimpse into her business, hobbies and profession

Some netizens also alleged that Lilian was unfaithful to her husband. Although these claims lack verification, they have added to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Both Lillian and Juliani indirectly responded to the swirling rumours. Lillian dismissed the claims as 'nonsensical', while Juliani addressed the gossip, saying that those speculating about their relationship would never uncover the truth they were seeking.

While Lillian has not directly addressed the status of her marriage, her message speaks volumes about embracing change and maintaining peace.

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga
Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya
Whether or not there is trouble in paradise, her words remind us all of the importance of letting go with grace when the time comes.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
