Lilian Ng'ang'a shares lessons on walking away from unworthy relationships

Lillian Nganga, a celebrated Kenyan author and activist, recently took to social media to share a thought-provoking message about letting go of people who no longer belong in one’s life.

The post comes weeks after rumours began swirling about possible trouble in her marriage with rapper Juliani.

Lillian’s reflection on letting go

In her Instagram story post on November 17, the 39-year-old mother shared a heartfelt message urging people to accept when certain relationships have run their course.

"People not ordained to be in your life will not stay, no matter how much you try. When their season in your life is over, there will be no more grace. Let them walk; be at peace," she wrote.

To reinforce her message, Lillian shared a sermon by the renowned preacher Joel Osteen, which delves into the importance of recognising when a relationship has ended.

“We all have people who come into our lives and stay forever—our spouses, children, and cherished friends. But not every relationship is meant to last. There are seasons, and sometimes even good seasons come to an end,” Osteen says in the sermon.

The preacher emphasised the importance of letting go when a person’s role in your life has concluded. “We try to hold on to things that God has finished with. If someone doesn’t treat you with honour, it’s a sign their season is over. Let them walk away and move on with your life.”

Breakup rumours between Lillian & Juliani

In recent months, speculation about the state of Lillian’s marriage to Juliani, born Julius Owino, has spread across social media.

The rumours gained traction after observant fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Social media users observed that the pair no longer include each other in their posts. While they still share updates about their son, their past family-style content seems to have diminished.

Some netizens also alleged that Lilian was unfaithful to her husband. Although these claims lack verification, they have added to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Both Lillian and Juliani indirectly responded to the swirling rumours. Lillian dismissed the claims as 'nonsensical', while Juliani addressed the gossip, saying that those speculating about their relationship would never uncover the truth they were seeking.

Lessons from Lillian

While Lillian has not directly addressed the status of her marriage, her message speaks volumes about embracing change and maintaining peace.

