Lillian Ng'ang'a reveals son's name as she marks 2 months milestone

Masia Wambua

Lillian Nga'ng'a and rapper Juliani have been together for more than one year and Lillian is more than happy to have a son.

Juliani's wife Lillian Nga'ng'a has today made public the name of their newborn son.

The new mother of one revealed that he is called Utheri as he turned two months old on September 22.

"On 22.07.22 at 10:11 a.m, A little, magical boy gave me a new title Mommy. Today, I could not wait for the sunrise to see his most wonderful smile as he turns 2 months old. Utheri, my boy. Mommy is at the zenith of happiness because of you. Happy 8 weeks boy," Lillian jotted.

Among the Gikuyu, 'utheri' is a word that can be translated to mean 'glory' or 'light'.

The rapper and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a have been on the radar of some Twitter users who trolled Ng’ang’a for leaving former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to be with the rapper.

The trolls also attacked Juliani with unsubstantiated claims that the rapper is struggling financially.

Juliani, in a sarcastic response to the trolls, shared details of how anyone who wished to fund the next diaperrun for his son could do so.

Lillian also addressed the trolls saying that her focus is now on her son and she has chosen to ignore online discussions on her life.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
