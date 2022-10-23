Lillian Ng'ang'a steps out in style to marks 3 months of motherhood [Video]

The former Machakos County first lady welcomed a baby with her current husband, Julius Owino aka Juliani and was happy to give her fans a glimpse of the progress she has made to get her pre-delivery body and glow back just months after becoming a first-time mother.

Donning a black dress that blended well with her skin colour and body type, the diva stepped out to enjoy some sunshine and captured the moments on camera as she celebrated her well-toned body.

Walking gracefully on a footpath, before making a U-turn and walking away, Lillian flaunted her post-delivery body in the short clip.

She captioned the clip: "Fourth trimester."

She has been generous enough to her fans, bringing them along in the journey of motherhood and parenting by sharing the precious moments captured on camera and marking every month in style.

Celebrating motherhood and marriage to Juliani

The name of her baby remained a closely guarded affair until he turned two months on 22 September when the new mother of one revealed that he is called Utheri.

"On 22.07.22 at 10:11 a.m, A little, magical boy gave me a new title Mommy. Today, I could not wait for the sunrise to see his most wonderful smile as he turns 2 months old. Utheri, my boy. Mommy is at the zenith of happiness because of you. Happy 8 weeks boy," Lillian jotted.

In an interview with Citizen TV last month, Lillian opened up on her marriage to the celebrated musician, including her motherhood journey.

In the interview, Lillian stated that she has a lot of peace of mind and that her life is perfect as it is.