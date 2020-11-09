The Kenyan music industry is dominated by the male species and from time to time, we hear of women complaining of being treated differently compared to their male counterparts. This notwithstanding, select female musicians have gone out of their ways to make sure they have a cake in this male dominated field.

These women continue to fight day and night to have their names in the charts, as they entertain us with great music.

Pulse Live selected a few who have created music worth your time in 2020 and here’s the list;

1. Femi One

Rapper Femi One

Rapper Femi One is signed under Kaka Empire and is one of the female musicians who have held the flag high this year. She has been commanding the airwaves with her hit song Utawezana featuring Mejja.

2. Nadia Mukami

Nadia Mukami

Nadia Mukami who refers to herself as the African Pop Star first made a name for herself with the song Radio Love featuring Arrow Bwoy. This year, the award-winning Nadia has dropped a series of hits among them Maombi, Jibe and Tesa among others.

3. Sanaipei Tande

Sanaipei Tande (Instagram)

Sanaipei Tande wears many hats in the entertainment industry and aside from acting, being a radio host, she is also a good singer and songwriter. This year alone, she has hit the airwaves with songs like Kunitema, Mdaka mdakiwa, and Wangu featuring Nadia Mukami among others.

4. Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna with Naseeb Junior

Fairly new to the music business, Tanasha Donna who is a former radio presenter has this year alone blessed her fans with hits songs like Gere featuring Diamond Platnumz, Liar and Sawa among others.

5. Sylvia Saru

Sylvia Saru

Rapper cum singer Sylvia Saru is also new in the game but is getting her name high up the chat with her prowess in doing what she does best. She has been on the airwaves with songs like Dose and Swagger, among other collabos with notable names in the Kenyan music industry.

6. Ivlyn Mutua

Ivlyn Mutua

She joined the music industry as a Gospel artiste but has since switched to the secular side. Ivlyn Mutua is signed to Taurus Musik and has this year been on the airwaves for the song Whine your body.

7. Victoria Kimani

Victoria Kimani

The America born Kenyan singer and songwriter is one of the few ladies you cannot go without mentioning when talking women and music. This year she has blessed us with songs like Afreaka, Shut down and Talk to me.

8. Crystal Asige

Crystal Asige

Crystal Asige formerly signed to Sol Generation before parting ways has steadily built her brand in the Kenyan music scene and this year alone, she has rocked the airwaves with Safer and Straight no chaser songs.

9. Gin Ideal

Gin Ideal

Signed under Taurus Musik, Gin Ideal made a name for herself with the song Rede and this year she has been rocking the airwaves with the song Sina.

10. Viola Karuri

Viola Karuri

Ms Viola Karuri has in 2020 released the song I like it. She has been part of Coke Studio as a super producer and also does amazing cover songs.

11. Nikita Kering

Award Winning star Nikita Kering

Nikita Kering thrust into the limelight as a 16-year-old who could sing. She went on to win awards for her vocal prowess. In 2020, she has blessed us with two songs Where you been and Never let you go.