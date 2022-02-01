List of celebrities who have joined politics ahead of August polls

Many of those eyeing political seats are banking on their popularity and influential names to convince the electorate into voting them into public office.

The 2017 General Election witnessed a number of media personalities and entertainers get elected into the National Assembly. Among them Charles Njagua 'Jaguar', Naisula Lessuda, Gathoni Wamuchomba, Sabina Chege, Mohamed Ali, Granton Samboja.

This year another lot of celebrities are aspiring to add their names on the growing list of entertainers turned politicians.

This writer has complied names, positions and locations where your favorite entertainers are seeking political seats.

Jalang'o

Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, is vying for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

Jalas is expected to exit Kiss 100 come February 9, 2022 as per the election regulations stipulate in order to focus on his campaigns

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set February 9 as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.

In preparation for the elections, Jalas has formally filed a deed poll to change his name from Felix Odiwuor to Jalang’o Jalang’o.

On July 15, 2021 Jalas was handed the life membership certificate by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, an affirmation that he will vie for the seat on an ODM ticket, but only if he wins the nominations.

DNG

Pulse Live Kenya

Seasoned media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG, has declared his candidature for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, in Nairobi County.

DNG says that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga

Pulse Live Kenya

Former K24 TV news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga has been endorsed by her family to go for the Matuga parliamentary seat.

On September 20, announced that she had been given the blessing to vie in 2022.

“I would like to thank the elders for the responsibility they have bestowed on me to fill the gap left by my mother in Matungu. I will do my best if God grants us the win in 2022.

“I welcome the people of Matugu to walk this journey with me because the power lies with them and I will just be a custodian,” she said after a meeting with elders

Loise Kim

gospel singer Loise Kim Pulse Live Kenya

On January 25th, gospel singer Loise Kim become the latest addition to Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Ms Kim was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto, ahead of the upcoming General Election. She will be vying for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat.

"Proud to welcome gospel award-winning musician Loise Kim to the Hustler Nation. She is an aspirant for the Kiambu Woman Representative position,” reads a tweet from Dr Ruto.

Prezzo

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan rapper Jackson Ngechu Makini who is popularly known as Prezzo, has declared interest in the Kasarani Parliamentary seat.

On January 25, Prezzo said that he had parted ways with the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party (Wiper) without going into details.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the Wiper party of Kenya under section 14 (1)(a) of the political parties act as read with article with article 38 of the constitution effective today,” the letter dated November 2021 reads.

MC Jessy

MC Jessy joins DP Ruto's UDA Party Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian MC Jessy will be running for the South Imenti parliamentary seat under a UDA ticket.

On January 19, Jasper Muthomi as he is officially known said the DP Ruto called him and invited him to the UDA party.

"When I got the call from the chief Hustler Inviting me, I had to heed my people’s call and his call to join the winning team.

"The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of the winning team," he stated.

Rufftone

Rufftone and Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

On January 13, gospel singer Roy Smith Mwatia alias Rufftone, joined DP Ruto’s party - UDA, as the race for the next Nairobi Senator hots up.

Rufftone declared interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat back in November 2021, while in an interview with Mwalim Churchill.

Jamal Gaddafi

KTN’s Jamal Gaddafi loses Instagram account to hackers Pulse Live Kenya

Former KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi is going for the Malindi parliamentary seat.

Jamal parted ways with KTN on January 2022, in order to focus on his political ambitions.

"It's time for a new adventure. Yesterday [Saturday] was my last show at KTN as I start a new chapter of my life in politics. What an epic eight years. Thank you everyone who supported me and my shows. Let's go out big!" his message read.

Gabu

P-Unit member Gabriel Kagundu is vying for the MCA seat Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, Nairobi County.

“Watu wangu wa Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course hii ndio time yetu,” said Gabu.

Frasha

P-Unit rapper Francis Amisi aka Frasha is vying for the AthiRiver MCA seat.

“Athi River iko Fresh Na Frasha, your voters card is your change weapon,” Frasha said.

Tony Kwalanda

Former Switch TV presenter Tony Kwalanda joined politics towards the end of 2021 to vie for the Manda Shivanga Ward in Malava constituency.

Njogu Wa Njoroge

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA Pulse Live Kenya

On January 21, 2022 Njoroge Wa Njoroge confirmed that he had officially joined UDA and will be vying for the Njoro constituency parliamentary seat during the General Election.

He was received by DP Ruto, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwa at the DP's Karen residence.

Minutes after becoming a UDA member, Njoroge promised to help DP Ruto in spreading the Bottom-Up message in Njoro constituency, Nakuru County.

Njambi Koikai

Njambi Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Popular radio presenter and reggae emcee Mary Njambi Koikai, also known as Jahmby Fyah Mummah, has announced plans to vie for the Dagoretti South parliamentary seat.

The veteran reggae emcee laid down the issues she is going to address if elected Member of Parliament (MP) at the August 9, 2022 polls.

Maji Maji

Ghetto radio presenter Julius Owino, also known as Maji Maji, will be hoping to get the Seme parliamentary seat.

Kelvin Daniel aka Kijana Pat Pat