Heaven is happy! 10 celebrities who traded stardom for salvation

These transformations are often marked by personal struggles and profound spiritual encounters.

Many high-profile figures have renounced their past ways to follow a path of faith, inspiring fans and followers alike.

Here, we explore the stories of these celebrities, detailing their journeys and the impact of their newfound faith on their lives and careers.

Here is a list of Kenyan celebrities who've ditched worldly desires for the kingdom of God

1. Miracle Baby

Former Gengetone rapper Miracle Baby, whose real name is Peter Mwangi, recently announced his new journey with God.

On June 2, 2022, he posted photos of himself being prayed for in church and expressed gratitude to Apostle John Paul for ordaining him as a pastor. "I have been approved as a pastor by Apostle John Paul. I will serve God. Thank you, Apostle John Paul, for anointing me with oil. I will serve God until the end," he shared.

Miracle Baby now refers to himself as Pastor Peter Mwangi.

2. Michelle Ntalami

Marini Naturals CEO Michelle Ntalami shared her spiritual awakening in a social media post in May 2024.

She recounted a life-changing encounter with God that led her to become born again. “I have received the greatest gift one could ever have! On the 21st of August 2023, I had a life-changing encounter with God Himself,” she wrote.

Ntalami spoke about her struggles and how a divine experience transformed her life, adding that she looks forward to her journey with Christ.

3. Brenda Johnes

Content creator and actress Brenda Johnes, also known as Mama Kingstone, declared her faith in September 2022.

She shared a detailed Instagram post about her journey with God, revealing that she had been saved 13 years ago but only recently understood the true meaning of being born again.

Jons, previously a member of the LGBTQ community, decided to fully embrace Christianity and leave her past life behind.

Brenda Johns.

4. Amani

Celebrated musician Cecilia Wairimu, popularly known as Amani, announced her salvation in 2018.

After a successful career in secular music, Amani decided to dedicate her life to Christ.

Her music now reflects her spiritual journey, and she aims to uplift and inspire through her new gospel songs.

5. Marya

Known for her hit song 'Chokoza', Marya gave her life to Christ in 2018 during a service led by Pastor Robert Burale.

The singer, who had been missing from the music scene, was seen giving her testimony in front of a church congregation, marking her new journey of faith.

Kenyan singer Marya (Instagram)

6. Lady Bee

Bernice Nduku Mugo, known as Lady Bee, quit the secular music world for salvation years ago.

Struggling with drug addiction, she turned to Christ and transformed her life. Lady Bee now uses her platform to inspire others through gospel music.

7. Cece Sagini

Afro-Soul singer Cece Sagini announced her salvation in a live television interview.

Known for her secular hits like 'I Am a Doer', Cece chose to pursue a path in gospel music, working on several projects that reflect her faith.

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage

8. Collo

Rapper Collo, known for his hit 'Bazokizo', quit drugs and alcohol in 2015 and transitioned from secular to gospel music.

He released the song in 2016, symbolising his new path. Collo has since committed his life to serving God, becoming a family man, and stepping out of the public limelight.

9. Size 8

Once a reigning queen of Kenyan secular music, Size 8, real name Linet Munyali, shocked fans in 2013 by announcing she had been born again.

Trading her sultry image for a more modest demeanor, she began her new life as a gospel artist. Today, Size 8 is also a preacher, inspiring many with her sermons and gospel music.

10. Bamboo

Rapper Simon Kimani popularly known as Bamboo announced in 2013 that he had renounced secular music to focus on Christianity.

In a Facebook post, he declared, "Think I’m done with secular music. On with the Lord’s purpose, done with the world circus. Who cares what they’ll say? You die alone anyway."

Despite occasional lapses, Bamboo maintains that he is a true believer and follower of Christ.