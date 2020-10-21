The year 2020 has been a very difficult year for many Kenyans with the cruel hand of death robbing us a number of Kenyan celebrities who were at the peak of their careers.

Today, we pay tribute to the fallen heroes who departed the face of earth, at a time the novel Coronavirus is still big concern for many Nations across the globe.

Here are some of the celebrities who died this year;

Comedian Othuol Othuol

Comedian Othuol Othuol is Dead

Celebrated Churchill Show Comedian Ben Maurice Onyango aka Othuol Othuol passed away on October 11, 2020, while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

News about the death of Othuol was made public by Churchill show founder Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill, who confirmed that the comedian died after a long battle with Brain Tumor.

“So sad Ben Maurice popularly known as Othuol Othuol has gone to be with the Lord after a long struggle with Brain Tumor. May he Rest In Peace." shared Churchill on Facebook.

Othuol is yet to be buried.

Actor Papa Shirandula

Actor, thespian Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula

The death of Legendary actor Charles Bukeko, famously known as Papa Shirandula got many Kenyans by surprise, back in July this year.

Bukeko passed on after a short illness while receiving treatment at the Karen Hospital.

He was an award-winning Kenyan actor, thespian, singer, and director.

Mr Bukeko rose to fame when he was cast to play the role of Papa Shirandula in the popular TV series Papa Shirandula which aired on Citizen TV. He was later laid to rest, in his rural home in Nanderema, Busia County on July 20th, 2020 (barely two days after he passed on).

Comedian Kasee

Churchill show Comedian Kasee is Dead #RIPKasee

The year 2020 also registered the death of Churchill show comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu popularly known as Kasee.

Kasee died on June 28th, 2020 and his body was reportedly found by the road leading to his home. His sudden demise was made public by Mwalimu Churchill who condoled with the family of the deceased.

“A really sad way to end the week.it is a bitter pill to swallow but then we cannot question God’s plans. My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Kasee..May your hearts find peace from the almighty. #safirisalamakasee,” announced Churchill.

Later on, a postmortem report indicated that the comedian drank from a poisoned cup, leading to his death.

Lady Maureen

File image of Lady Maureen

The Queen of Ohangla Music Maureen Achieng aka Lady Maureen went to be with the lord on July 11, after a long illness.

She passed on while recuperating at their home in Uriri, Migori County, weeks after being discharged from Hospital. Before meeting her death, Lady Maureen was in and out of Hospital for almost three years.

Abenny Jachiga

File image of mourner with Bernard Onyango aka Abenny Jachiga's Coffin after they overwhelmed the police

On June 11, 2020 another Ohangla musician Bernard Onyango aka Abenny Jachiga passed on, while undergoing treatment at St Jairus Hospital in Kisumu where he had been admitted after developing breathing complications on June 9, 2020.

On June 12, Jachiga’s Burial was rocked with lots of controversy after rowdy mourners stopped his burial on grounds that they were not given 'enough time' to mourn the celebrity, and that he deserved a decent burial.

Later, on her was buried under tight security at 2:30AM with only his younger brother Austin Omondi allowed to witness the burial.

Kasongo wa Kanema

Fallen Rhumba Maestro Kasongo wa Kanema

Rhumba Maestro Kasongo wa Kanema passed on at the age of 73 back in April this year.

Kasongo passed on at his home in Lang’ata. He was battling with high blood pressure that later culminated into a stroke.

The legendary musician served as a guitarist, singer and song composer for Super Mazembe for 40 years.

He took a break from music back in 2017 after being advised by his Doctor and he was among the last three surviving band members of Super Mazembe band.

Rhino Kaboom

Rhino Kaboom

Popular Kalenjin secular singer Amon Kipkirui, 27, popularly known as ‘Rhino Kaboom’ died in October following a road accident.

The musician's motorbike collided with a Probox Reg.No.KCB378S along the Emining-Eldama-Ravine road at night leading to his death.

Jimmy Wayuni

Kikuyu Benga artist Jimmy Wayuni

Kikuyu Musician Jimmy Wayuni passed on in May following a grisly road accident on the Thika-Nairobi superhighway. Wayuni was pronounced dead on arrival at St John’s Githurai 45 Hospital.

The benga musician was driving another artist identified as Jacksam Kibandi home. Wayuni was known for hits such as Airìtu a Ruiru, Anisa, Karenjù, Mama Sululu and Utuire uhenagia.

Mzee Kihara

Veteran Vitimbi and Hullaballoo Estate Actor Mzee Kihara is Dead

Kenyan actor Mzee Kihara, who featured in local drama like Hullabaloo Estate, Vitimbi and Jungu Kuu, died in July this year.

The news of his demise was made public by his fellow actor Hussein Yusuf popularly known as Bahali Yake via a Facebook Post.

“Innalillahi Wainna Ilayhi Rajiun….kweli hii dunia sote ni wasafiri……we lost one of my colleague actor on jungu kuu a k24 tv programme…, Mr.Kihara Mzee wa kofia hapo…he was really a nice person and very kind alipenda kutununulia mayai boilo tukiwa kwa set, na kweli alikua mcheshi……we will miss you gukaa…..pole kwa familia na marafiki….mungu awape subra familia wakati huu mgumu.” shared Bahali Yake.