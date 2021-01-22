Most Kenyan politicians are from the law profession. Despite this being the case in Kenya, businessmen, teachers, doctors, and journalists among other professions have found their way into the political spheres. This includes students.

Pulse Live dug deep and sort to bring you a list of politicians who moved from just being voices on radio and faces on TV screens to political players with a say in Kenyan politics.

Raphael Tuju

Raphael Tuju is the current Secretary-General of the ruling Jubilee Party. He quit working as a journalist in 2002 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rarieda Constituency, and went on to serve as Minister for Information and Communication, and later Minister for Tourism and wildlife before he was moved to Foreign Affairs in a reshuffle.

He currently serves as Cabinet Secretary without portfolio in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Naisula Lessuda

Naisula Lesuuda is a Kenyan politician and a women's rights activist. She is the current Samburu West Member of Parliament.

Ms. Lesuuda started as a journalist working for the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before she left and was later Nominated to represent Samburu County in the Senate. In 2017, she vied for the Samburu West parliamentary seat which she won.

Mohammed Ali (Jicho Pevu)

Mohammed Ali is the current Member of Parliament for Nyali. He started as a journalist and made a name for himself as one of the greatest investigative reporters in Kenya while working for Standard Group’s KTN and Radio Maisha. He later quit vying for the Nyali parliamentary seat.

Yusuf Hassan Abdi

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan and family mourning the death of his aunt, Khadija

Yusuf Hassan Abdi is the current Member of Parliament for Kamukunji. He began his career as an announcer and producer with the Voice of Kenya currently known as Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). He went on to work for other media houses including the BBC and later on the Voice of America.

He went on to work for the United Nations before he joined politics in 2011.

Sabina Wanjiru Chege

File image of Sabina Chege

Sabina Chege is the current Woman Representative for Murang’a County. She began her career as an actress and radio presenter at Coro before she moved to Kameme FM.

In 2013, she officially joined politics and won the Murang’a County MP seat, where she is currently serving on her second term.

Gathoni wa Mucomba

Kiambu Women Gathoni wa Muchomba

Peninnah Gathoni Mucomba is the current Kiambu Woman Representative. She is serving her first term.

The legislator began her career as a journalist at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before she moved to Inooro FM where she was a breakfast show host. She is also a media owner and the Managing Director of Kikuyu TV station Utugi TV.

Granton Samboja

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja

Granton Samboja is the current Governor of Taita Taveta County. He is serving his first term. He started his career soon after graduating from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) after he was employed by the Royal Media Services and went on to help establish Radio Citizen.

He later left and launched his own radio station Milele FM before he sold it to Mediamax Limited.