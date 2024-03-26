Brian Chira's body leaves KU morgue as thousands attend funeral

Brian Chira, a popular TikToker, will be laid to rest today at his family's residence in Gathanje, Ingitei village, located in Githunguri, Kiambu County.
Welcome to this live blog of Brian Chira's funeral. We'll give you live updates on the progress.
Chira was the son of the late Sofia Wambui Chira, grandson of Esther Njeri, and nephew to Regina Njoki Chira and the late Alice Njoki Chira.
A memorial service and tribute ceremony were held on March 25, at Rainbow Resort in Ruiru to honor and celebrate his life.
Chira tragically lost his life on March 16, 2024, following a road accident in Kiambu County.
