Meet the Crocs Kenya ambassador for 2022 [Photos]

Crocs has partnered with social media creative Sheila Ajjie to spread the message of Come As You Are in Kenya as its brand ambassador.

Get to know the Crocs Kenya ambassador for 2022

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheila Ajjie found her creative calling on TikTok. Her passion for telling stories through engaging visual content drew a dedicated audience, and her funny and relatable videos soon proved popular on Instagram, too. But even as her popularity increased, Sheila’s goal remained the same: be true to herself.

Her hard work and authenticity paid off. Fast-forward a few years later, Sheila was Pulse Kenya’s 2021 TikToker of the year nominee and a social media sensation.

“I am a funny and relatable storyteller. My content will either make you laugh or feel like: ‘Hey, is this video about me?!!!’ I wasn’t expecting to make a whole career out of something that was supposed to be a creative outlet, but I did,” shares Sheila.

Creating a space for everyone to be themselves

After successful collaborations with Crocs for Women’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and Calling All Classics the company took up a brand ambassadorship as the obvious next step.

For Sheila, the most exciting thing about her partnership with Crocs is the chance to lend her authenticity and unique voice to the brand. She also looks forward to collaborating with Crocs to find new, exciting ways for the brand to connect with its Kenyan audience, encourage everyone to come as they are, and celebrate creativity.

“I want to inspire people to think outside the box and have more fun with their personal style,” says Sheila. “From my partnership with Crocs, my audience can expect to be inspired to have more fun with their personal style and wear what makes them happy.”

Together, Crocs and Sheila share a common belief: no matter how old you are, no matter where you’re from, it’s important to Come As You Are, say yes to new opportunities, and of course, have fun!

Come As You Are with Sheila and Crocs

Come As You Are is about celebrating what makes each of us unique and encouraging everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

To Sheila, Come As You Are means not having to change anything about yourself to be accepted.

“In my daily life, the relationships, interactions and career paths where I thrive the most are the ones where I can completely be myself and not have to change anything,” shares Sheila.

The partnership will see Sheila create content that inspires and spreads the message of Come As You Are. Crocs believes that comfort and style are in the eye of the beholder and that personal expression is an inalienable right.

Quickfire Questions with Sheila

How would you style your Crocs?

I would style my Crocs with my normal going-out clothes, like a cute tiny top, pants, and a colourful blazer.

I truly believe that Crocs are not just comfortable shoes but that they can also elevate any dressy outfit. You can wear them out and look good.

What is your favourite Crocs style?

My favourite Crocs style is the Classic Platform Clogs because I feel like I’m wearing heels, but just cooler and more comfortable ones!