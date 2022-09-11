RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Amos Robi

Serah Teshna and Victor Wanyama welcomed baby Arel on September 9, 2021

Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday
Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Canadian based football star Victor Wanyama and his wife Serah Teshna had a romantic moment as they celebrated their son’s birthday.

The actress shared photos from her Instagram stories showing her husband, son and friends enjoying good time in a yacht.

“Its my hearts birthday,” Serah wrote.

Teshna and the former Harambee Stars captain welcomed their son Arel back in September 2021 but made the news public after 40 days.

The couple have always kept their relationship off social media.

The two love birds made the announcement on expecting their first child via a romantic video that was filmed in Dubai.

“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.

Teshna also threw a lavish party of her son Arel upon turning nine months.

Moments captured from the lavish party were later shared on her social media platforms complete with a letter explaining why she was celebrating her son at 9 months.

According to the Igiza actress, number 9 happens to be a very significant number in her baby’s life as it symbolizes divine completeness.

“Nine. Not just a number to us. Nine is very significant in my baby’s life. Born on 9.9.21 at 9am and finally turning 9 months is cogent. Number 9 also Used 49 times in Scripture, symbolizes divine completeness or conveys the meaning of finality.

“Definitely a strong message to me by God. My baby was the missing puzzle. To complete me and make me whole. ♥️," Serah Teshna said in part.

She further stated that number 9 also represents the fruits of the Holy Spirit and therefore her son is the strongest sign sent to her by God.

“The number 9 also represents the fruits of God's Holy Spirit, which are Faithfulness, Gentleness, Goodness, Joy, Kindness, Long suffering, Love, Peace and Self-control (Galatians 5:22 - 23)

