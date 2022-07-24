RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nitakupatia mapenzi simple - Stevo Simple Boy shoots his shot at Kamene Goro

Charles Ouma

Not even the fact that Kamene is in a relationship could deter Simple Boy

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Stivo Simple Boy has revealed that he has a crush on media personality, Kamene Goro.

The “Vijana tuache mihadarati” hitmaker poured out his heart to the sassy diva during an interview with Oga Obinna, stating that the media personality has all he desires.

"Kamene amebeba ngongingo (blessed with assets in the right places)," explained the rapper whose real name is Steven Otieno.

Not even the fact that Kamene is in a relationship could deter the determined rapper who shot his shot, promising nothing but love to the media star.

"Kamene mimi nimedata kwako, njoo kwa Stevo Simple Boy nitakupatia mapenzi simple simple na mambo itakuwa welo welo (Kamene I have fallen in love with you. Come to Stevo Simple Boy)," he stated.

Stevo took on his perceived competitor, alleging that “hana mifupa”.

"Nimeskia mtu wako hana mifupa, Kamene wachana na mtu hana mifupa, njoo kwangu me niko na mifupa.

"(I overheard that your current boyfriend is boneless but as for me I have bones. Kamene come to me please)," Simple Boy added.

Stevo Simple Boy previously dated social media sensation, Prity Vishy before things fell apart.

READ: Rapper Stevo Simple Boy reveals highest amount he has made in his career

Their relationship made headlines on blogs after a leaked TikTok video that has since been deleted surfaced online, shedding light on the relationship.

The video showed the pair spending time together with Vishy explaining that they had been together for seven years.

“By the way, do they know how far we have come? We have been together for seven years,” Pritty could be heard explaining.

This was followed by a messy fallout in which Pritty confessed to infidelity, admitting that she had been seeing an older man while dating the Freshi Barida hitmaker.

