The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

Mzee Asingwire

Shakib Lutaaya, the husband of Zari Hassan, believes sometimes pride and love don't mix.

Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya

"Love will have you looking stupid," posted Lutaaya on Instagram on Thursday, June 29.

Recommended articles

"But pride could have you miss out on something you'll never find again!"

Singer Geosteady appeared to agree with Lutaaya in the comment section: "My man ✊🏾"

Shakib Lutaaya's post was shared after an audio message emerged in which his wife is heard calling him clueless about foreign travels and dealing with situations he's not familiar with.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after their recent trip to the U.K. went south.

Lady Naa, a U.K.-based events promoter, entered into a deal to organise parties under Zari's flagship brand All White Party.

It was to be held in Birmingham.

Zari had immigration issues with the U.K. government in 2018, making it hard for her to organise such events herself.

Diamond Platnumz introduced Lady Naa to Zari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Via a gentleman's agreement, Naa agreed to help both Zari and her husband, Shakib, secure visas.

She was to pay Zari £4,000.

On this payment, Zari told Lady Naa to remove costs for Shakib's visa, £1,500 for his Economy Class ticket, and the money for Zari's work permit and some shopping she did for her on arrival.

At 1A.M., Zari demanded her payment and said she wanted to sleep.

It was already time for the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Naa told Zari she doesn't have cash. That the money is on her mobile account. It was also impossible to get the whole amount via ATM.

But she showed Zari that she had the money.

She asked her to be patient till the show ends.

She offered the option of a digital payment but Zari insisted on cash.

Zari was unyielding so the promoter finally got cash and gave it to her at 2:30A.M.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of bringing the cash, Zari had gone to bed. They spent the night at Hyatt Regency in Birmingham.

After pleading with Zari, Shakib lifted her out of the bed so she could get dressed and they go to the event.

Naa said Zari also tried to convince the Tanzanian singers that had also come to perform at the show not to go.

They didn't agree with her.

Zari didn't attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naa said Zari betrayed her because she has always defended her whenever she's attacked on social media.

Zari later claimed that the payment was not enough.

Naa said she wants a refund of £10,000, and that if Zari doesn't pay it, she will fight to have her banned from traveling to the U.K. again.

She said they are no longer friends.

Zari has said that Lady Naa didn't meet the contractual agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an audio message that has gone viral on social media, Zari is heard calling Shakib "a fala" who always panics every time they travel together.

That he always panics at airports during questioning. That he needs a thorough briefing before travel.

Meanwhile, Lady Naa also noted that when she delivered Zari's cash, it was Shakib who received it to count but he seemed clueless about what he was doing.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Napenda vile umeisema - Eric Omondi excited after Ankali Ray decoded paternity puzzle

Napenda vile umeisema - Eric Omondi excited after Ankali Ray decoded paternity puzzle

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Actor Arabron Osenya reveals why he left 'Mother-in-law' after only 4 years

Actor Arabron Osenya reveals why he left 'Mother-in-law' after only 4 years

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

WATCH: Mammito humorously silences online bullies body-shaming her

WATCH: Mammito humorously silences online bullies body-shaming her

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Kagwe Mungai recruits Matata, King Kaka & 9 other artists for new album 'Rada'

Kagwe Mungai recruits Matata, King Kaka & 9 other artists for new album 'Rada'

Sylvia Ssaru responds to Ezekiel Mutua's shade on her hit 'Kaskie Vibaya'

Sylvia Ssaru responds to Ezekiel Mutua's shade on her hit 'Kaskie Vibaya'

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds