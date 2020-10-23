The list for the 2020 Couture Africa Style Awards is out and heavy weights in the media, music, film and corporate industry will be battling for the prestigious Awards in different Categories.
Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan has been nominated in the, Most Stylish TV and Radio personality (Female) Category, where she will be competing with; NTV’s Tracey Wanjiru, Amina Abdi Rabar, Talia Oyando, Beatrice Marshall and Jane Ngoiri.
The Male Category for Most Stylish TV and Radio Personality will see KTN’s Jamal Gaddafi face-off with Michael Gitonga, James Smart, Muthee Kiengei, MC Jessy and Miano Muchiri.
The voting process is currently ongoing via castyleawards.com under the slogan “…because life is too short to wear boring clothes”.
The battle for the Most Stylish Entertainer (Male) has been narrowed down to; King Kaka, Otile Brown, Lenana Kariba, Willy Paul, Chimano and Khaligraph Jones.
Full List of Nominees;
Most Stylish Entertainer (Famale)
Akothee
Fena Gitu
Catherine Kamau
Brenda Wairimu
Teacher Wanjiku
Muthoni Drummer Queen
Most Stylish Content Creator
Joy Kendi
Maureen Waititu
Maxine Wambosha
Farhana Oberson
Nyawira Mumenya
Fashionable Stepmum
Most Stylish Content Creator
Chef Ali Mandhri
Vinnie O
Eric Omondi
Muriuki Kagiri
Eli Mwenda
Mulanda Kombo
Most Stylish Sports People
Emily Muteti
Evelyn Okinyi
Sabrina Simadar
Hellen Obiri
Naomi Wafula
Janet Wanja
Most Stylish Sports People
David Rudisha
Billie Odhiambo
Eliud Kipchoge
Ronald Okoth
MacDonald Mariha
George Manangoi
Most Stylish Public servant
Nadia Ahmed
Judge Mumbi Ngugi
Hon. Gladys Shollei
Achie Ojany Alai
Hon. Naisula Lesuuda
Hon. Amina Mohamed
Most Stylish Public servant
Hon. Ababu Namwamba
Sen. Joshnson Sakaja
Gov. Hassan Joho
Hon. Otiende Omollo
Hon. Abdulswamad Shariff
Hon. Najib Balala
Most Stylish Person of the year
Julie Gichuru
Catherine Kamau
Sylvia Mulinge
Hon. Joyce Lay
Diana Opoti
Sonal Maherali
Most Stylish Person of the year
Sir. Charles Njonjo
Zeddie Loky
James Maina
Martin Keino
Vinnie O
King Kaka
Most Stylish Entrepreneur
Michelle Ntalami
Carol Kinoti
Rita Muchiri
Dr. Jennifer Riria
Jennifer Barasa
Julie Scott
Most Stylish Entrepreneur
Peter Nduati
Ravi Patel
Alex Nyaga
Koome Kwambia
Chris Bitti
Kiran Jethwa
Most Stylish Corporate
Rabecca Miano
Carol Ndungu
Beth Muthui
Brenda Mbathi
Sheila M’Mbijiwe
Dr. Betty Radier
Most Stylish Corporate
Kris Senanu
Joshua Oigara
Captain Ronald Karauri
Jimi Kariuki
Geoffrey Odundo
Dr. David Wachira