The list for the 2020 Couture Africa Style Awards is out and heavy weights in the media, music, film and corporate industry will be battling for the prestigious Awards in different Categories.

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan has been nominated in the, Most Stylish TV and Radio personality (Female) Category, where she will be competing with; NTV’s Tracey Wanjiru, Amina Abdi Rabar, Talia Oyando, Beatrice Marshall and Jane Ngoiri.

The Male Category for Most Stylish TV and Radio Personality will see KTN’s Jamal Gaddafi face-off with Michael Gitonga, James Smart, Muthee Kiengei, MC Jessy and Miano Muchiri.

Lulu Hassan

The voting process is currently ongoing via castyleawards.com under the slogan “…because life is too short to wear boring clothes”.

The battle for the Most Stylish Entertainer (Male) has been narrowed down to; King Kaka, Otile Brown, Lenana Kariba, Willy Paul, Chimano and Khaligraph Jones.

Full List of Nominees;

Most Stylish Entertainer (Famale)

Akothee

Fena Gitu

Catherine Kamau

Brenda Wairimu

Teacher Wanjiku

Muthoni Drummer Queen

Most Stylish Content Creator

Joy Kendi

Maureen Waititu

Maxine Wambosha

Farhana Oberson

Nyawira Mumenya

Fashionable Stepmum

Most Stylish Content Creator

Chef Ali Mandhri

Vinnie O

Eric Omondi

Muriuki Kagiri

Eli Mwenda

Mulanda Kombo

Most Stylish Sports People

Emily Muteti

Evelyn Okinyi

Sabrina Simadar

Hellen Obiri

Naomi Wafula

Janet Wanja

Most Stylish Sports People

David Rudisha

Billie Odhiambo

Eliud Kipchoge

Ronald Okoth

MacDonald Mariha

George Manangoi

Most Stylish Public servant

Nadia Ahmed

Judge Mumbi Ngugi

Hon. Gladys Shollei

Achie Ojany Alai

Hon. Naisula Lesuuda

Hon. Amina Mohamed

Most Stylish Public servant

Hon. Ababu Namwamba

Sen. Joshnson Sakaja

Gov. Hassan Joho

Hon. Otiende Omollo

Hon. Abdulswamad Shariff

Hon. Najib Balala

Most Stylish Person of the year

Julie Gichuru

Catherine Kamau

Sylvia Mulinge

Hon. Joyce Lay

Diana Opoti

Sonal Maherali

Most Stylish Person of the year

Sir. Charles Njonjo

Zeddie Loky

James Maina

Martin Keino

Vinnie O

King Kaka

Most Stylish Entrepreneur

Michelle Ntalami

Carol Kinoti

Rita Muchiri

Dr. Jennifer Riria

Jennifer Barasa

Julie Scott

Rita Muchiri (Rita Preneur)

Most Stylish Entrepreneur

Peter Nduati

Ravi Patel

Alex Nyaga

Koome Kwambia

Chris Bitti

Kiran Jethwa

Most Stylish Corporate

Rabecca Miano

Carol Ndungu

Beth Muthui

Brenda Mbathi

Sheila M’Mbijiwe

Dr. Betty Radier

Most Stylish Corporate

Kris Senanu

Joshua Oigara

Captain Ronald Karauri

Jimi Kariuki

Geoffrey Odundo

Dr. David Wachira