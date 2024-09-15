Lulu Hassan reveals Winnie Bwire’s touching goodbye, box of gifts before her death

The talented actress had been battling breast cancer, and her passing left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and colleagues.

Days after her body was flown back to Kenya, a candlelight vigil was held at Little Theatre Club in Mombasa on September 14 to honour her memory.

Lulu Hassan praise late Winnie Bwire's discipline

Winnie’s passing shocked many in the Kenyan entertainment industry. Several well-known figures gathered at the vigil to pay their respects, including Lulu Hassan, the co-owner of Jiffy Pictures, a production company where Winnie had worked before her death.

Winnie was not only a valued member of the Jiffy Pictures family but also a close friend to Lulu and her family.

In her tribute, Lulu praised Winnie’s discipline and dedication to her work. She shared emotional memories, saying:

"A day like today, ningekuwa nasoma news, lakini huyu msichana namheshimu sana… Hakuna mtu nilifanya naye kazi ambaye ni disciplined kuliko Winnie… Ameumia sana Winnie. Tuombee familia," she said.

Lulu also recalled a touching gesture from Winnie before she left for Turkey. Winnie had surprised her with a box of gifts, which left Lulu in awe.

"Alikuwa rafiki, mtu mwema kwa familia yangu. The day before Winnie aende Turkey, aliniambia 'Lulu mimi na mum tuko na zawadi.' Nikamwambia 'wewe enda kwanza alafu ukishapona uje ulete zawadi.' Akasema 'hapana italetwa mpaka uliko.' True to her words, nikapokea box full of zawadi nyingi sana. I was so shocked," she said.

Winnie Bwire's final goodbye to Lulu Hassan

Lulu also shared the last conversation she had with Winnie. It was only later, after reflecting on the message, that Lulu realised Winnie might have been saying her final goodbye.

"Ile message alinitumia ya mwisho ningeisoma vizuri ningeelewa labda alikuwa ananiambia kwaheri. I knew Winnie as a strong woman, a fighter," she said.

Lulu described how Winnie had mentioned her health struggles in their final conversations.

Winnie had told Lulu about the severe side effects she was experiencing, with death being one of them. Despite this, Winnie remained positive, insisting she would survive.

"At first video yake ikienda viral akilia nilimuuliza what 'what is the problem mum, I thought tuko sawa?' Akaniamnia 'Imagine Lulu niko na side effects 41 and one of them is death.' Nikamwamnia 'usijali'. Akaniamabia 'yeah sitakufa. hii kitu haitaniua'. Conversation yetu iliisha hapo," Lulu shared.

Lulu also advised other artists to follow Winnie’s example, noting that her wisdom was so profound it almost made her think Winnie was older than her.

"Winnie alikuwa mtiifu sana... In fact nilikuwa nadahani ni mkubwa wangu until recently nilipogundua alikuwa miaka miwili chini yangu. The way she spoke, giving adivse, sepaking about sanaa especially Mombasa.

"What I can say, tumuige Winnie... No one is perfect lakini alikuwa msichana mzuri sana. Tumemaliza naye project lakini hakutuona kama enemies. Bado communication was there... So friendship, relationship ikaendelea," Lulu said.

During the event, Lulu also read a tribute from her husband, Rashid Abdalla. Rashid, a well-known journalist and co-owner of Jiffy Pictures, expressed his admiration for Winnie’s hard work, humility, and commitment.

"Tofauti na wengi, mimi siko hapa kumuaga mwigizaji mahiri, bali nipo hapa kutoa heshima kwa kipekee kwa dada, rafiki na mwanafamilia wa Jiffy Pictures. Alikuwa mfano halisi wa kipaji kilicho na bidii, nidhamu, upendo, na bila majivuno. Uwepo wake katika maisha yetu umeacha athari kubwa kwa wote," Rashid said.

Rashid’s message touched many at the vigil, as he emphasised that Winnie was more than just a colleague; she was family.

Winnie Bwire' burial dates

On September 8, Winnie’s body was flown back to Kenya. Her family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the airport to receive her body. From there, it was taken to Pandya Mortuary, where her family paid their final respects.