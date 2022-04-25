RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise live on air

The other day Rashid Abdalla’s kids interrupted Citizen TV bulletin to wish their dad a happy birthday

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin
Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin

Celebrated media personality and Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan was on Sunday treated a pleasant birthday surprise at a time she was turning a year older.

The beautiful surprise was executed by her colleagues Hassan Mugambi and Chemutai Goin on behalf of her husband Rashid Abdalla - whom they were anchoring news together.

Prior to the surprise that saw two cakes delivered to her – actress Sarah Hassan and Yasmin Said aka Maria had wished Lulu a happy birthday through short video clips that were played at the end of the 7:00PM Swahili bulletin.

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin
Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin Pulse Live Kenya

#sisemikitu Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️ @loulou_hassan🎂 @tamimastamtam

Special thanks to @hassansarah @yasmeen_saiedi @mwanasha_johari @monicakiragu,” wrote Rashid Abdalla.

Fans and celebrities also joined the conversation wishing Lulu a happy birthday. Her former colleague and State House spokesperson Kanze Dena jot down a lovely message to Ms Hassan.

“Umevikwa taji la MWANAMKE SHOKA maana umetokosa na ukaivisha vingi ...umebadilisha maisha ya wengi na kuwavusha wengi na kwingi...Nawatangazia kwamba ndo mwanzo SHOKA la Kata MPO....!!!!HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mdogo wanguuu...maji marefu yanakungoja uvuke...milima mirefu inakungoja uikwee..na sina Shaka. Mungu akutangulie..akulinde..na abariki kazi ya mikono yako,” wrote Kanze Dena.

Just the other day, Rashid Abdalla’s kids interrupted the 7:00PM news bulletin to deliver a birthday cake to their father and wishing him a happy birthday. Abdalla was unable to mutter a word as they wished him a happy birthday.

Following behind was Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi who was carrying a cake for the man of the hour.

"Happy birthday. I have never visited this place," commented one of the daughters.

Rashid was clearly surprised because he remained tongue-tied until the end of the broadcast.

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin
Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise during news bulletin Pulse Live Kenya

His wife Lulu Hassan who normally hosts the news bulletin with him was absent on this particular show and chose to catch the show on TV.

Earlier in the day, the news anchor dedicated his birthday to his mother who raised him as a single mother after his father died.

“Alhamdullilahi it’s my birthday. Asante mamangu kwa kila jambo najua haijakuwa raisi wewe kunilea peke yako baada ya baba kufariki lakini ulijitahidi. Nakuombea Mungu akusamehe dhambi zako, Mola akujalie neema na baraka.

“Maulana akupe umri mrefu wenye afya njema na amali njema. Umekuwa pambaja wakati wa huzuni, matumaini wakati wa tabu, nguvu wakati wa udhaifu na nuru wakati wa giza. Asante kwa kuipa maana siku yangu ya kuzaliwa, nakupenda sana . Naomba muwakumbuke wazazi wangu kwa maombi mnaponitakia heri ya kuzaliwa,” he posted.

