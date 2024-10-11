The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita honours father, Governor Nyong'o in birthday endearing tribute

Amos Robi

The actress, with an Instagram following exceeding 11 million, shared her appreciation for having such an influential person in her life.

Lupita Nyong'o and her father Governor Anyang Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o and her father Governor Anyang Nyong'o
  • Lupita expresses love and admiration for her father in a heartfelt Instagram message
  • Her father and mother were special guests on the latest episode of her podcast 'Mind Your Own', delving into family history and values
  • The podcast aims to offer listeners a deeper insight into her family's history and values

Recommended articles

Award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has taken to social media to celebrate her father, Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, as he marks another year of life.

The Oscar-winning star, known for her roles in '12 Years a Slave' and 'Black Panther', expressed her love and admiration for her father in a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her touching tribute, Lupita praised her father for being a source of wisdom, care, and honour throughout her life.

The actress, who boasts a following of over 11 million people on Instagram, expressed her gratitude for having such an inspiring figure in her life.

"Sending hugs to my father today, celebrating his birthday!! 🫶🏿 I am lucky to be the daughter of such a wise, caring, and honourable man! 🥰," Lupita wrote.

Anyang' Nyong'o
Anyang' Nyong'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong'o's profile - New podcast, defining moments, heartbreak & love

ADVERTISEMENT

Her message resonated with her followers, many of whom commented on the post, sharing their admiration for the close bond between the father-daughter duo.

In a delightful twist of fate, Lupita revealed that her parents, Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and his wife Dorothy Nyong'o, were the special guests on the latest episode of her podcast, 'Mind Your Own'.

The podcast, which Lupita recently launched, delves into personal stories, offering listeners a deeper insight into her family’s history and values.

"As fate would have it: he (and my mum!) are guests on today’s episode of my podcast, #MindYourOwn. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to share this deeply meaningful family history with you. 🙏🏿 #AnyangNyongo #TichTire," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and First Lady Dorothy Nyong'o
Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and First Lady Dorothy Nyong'o Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and First Lady Dorothy Nyong'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong’o explains bold message & decision to revert to her Kenyan accent

The episode, which celebrates the legacy and accomplishments of her parents, has garnered significant attention, with fans eager to hear more about the influential role Lupita's parents have played in her life and career.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lupita honours father, Governor Nyong'o in birthday endearing tribute

Lupita honours father, Governor Nyong'o in birthday endearing tribute

Phil Director, Ken Ambani among 4 African film-makers on exclusive U.S tour

Phil Director, Ken Ambani among 4 African film-makers on exclusive U.S tour

Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna announce 2nd pregnancy

Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna announce 2nd pregnancy

Politicians, journalists support Mashirima Kapombe during mum's burial [Photos]

Politicians, journalists support Mashirima Kapombe during mum's burial [Photos]

Bras on Stage: What it means when fans throw underwear at performers

Bras on Stage: What it means when fans throw underwear at performers

Marakwet Daughter drops diss track 'Ona Sasa' after takedown on MP Kiborek

Marakwet Daughter drops diss track 'Ona Sasa' after takedown on MP Kiborek

Cebbie Koks seeks new Luo romance after ending her marriage with Steve Ogolla

Cebbie Koks seeks new Luo romance after ending her marriage with Steve Ogolla

Diana Marua's sister Valerie shares her story of being in a gang, getting shot

Diana Marua's sister Valerie shares her story of being in a gang, getting shot

Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mercy Korir

Former KTN Health & Science editor appointed CEO of Gates-supported media house

Tanasha Donna

It will come back to bite you - Tanasha Donna on exposing dark secrets

Nanny Rosie

Nanny Rosie explains why she can't bring former Lebanese boss to Kenya

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Congratulations pour in for Lilian Ng'ang'a after her message about growth