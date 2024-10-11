Lupita honours father, Governor Nyong'o in birthday endearing tribute

- Lupita expresses love and admiration for her father in a heartfelt Instagram message
Award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has taken to social media to celebrate her father, Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, as he marks another year of life.
The Oscar-winning star, known for her roles in '12 Years a Slave' and 'Black Panther', expressed her love and admiration for her father in a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram account.
Lupita celebrates a 'Wise and Honourable' Father
In her touching tribute, Lupita praised her father for being a source of wisdom, care, and honour throughout her life.
The actress, who boasts a following of over 11 million people on Instagram, expressed her gratitude for having such an inspiring figure in her life.
"Sending hugs to my father today, celebrating his birthday!! 🫶🏿 I am lucky to be the daughter of such a wise, caring, and honourable man! 🥰," Lupita wrote.
Her message resonated with her followers, many of whom commented on the post, sharing their admiration for the close bond between the father-daughter duo.
A special family connection on 'Mind Your Own' podcast
In a delightful twist of fate, Lupita revealed that her parents, Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and his wife Dorothy Nyong'o, were the special guests on the latest episode of her podcast, 'Mind Your Own'.
The podcast, which Lupita recently launched, delves into personal stories, offering listeners a deeper insight into her family’s history and values.
"As fate would have it: he (and my mum!) are guests on today’s episode of my podcast, #MindYourOwn. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to share this deeply meaningful family history with you. 🙏🏿 #AnyangNyongo #TichTire," she added.
The episode, which celebrates the legacy and accomplishments of her parents, has garnered significant attention, with fans eager to hear more about the influential role Lupita's parents have played in her life and career.