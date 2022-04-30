RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita unveiled as ambassador for upcoming Africa event in Kisumu [Video]

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

The Oscar Award winner will be the first-ever goodwill ambassador for the 9th edition of the continental event

The starring actress of Black Panther and its upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever will serve as the first-ever ambassador for the economic development forum.

Recommended articles

The Africities Summit is organised through partnership with the Government of Kenya, the Council of Governors of Kenya (CoG) and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa).

Another first for the Africities Summit - the largest democratic gathering organized on the African continent - is the venue picked for 2022. The County of Kisumu will be the first-ever intermediary city in UCLG Africa to host the five-day event.

With more than 5,000 participants expected to discuss the 2030 and 2063 Agendas which call for urgent reflection on resilient and sustainable urbanization in Africa, the theme chosen for the event is “The role of intermediary cities in Africa in the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and of the African Union´s Agenda 2063”.

Organisers of the event have announced one of the goals of the 9th edition as: "mobilising the African and Afro-descendant diaspora to begin the journey towards an African renaissance with their fellow citizens who have remained on the continent as well as with all people of goodwill interested in the development, integration, and unity of Africa."

As part of the Summit, and at the same location, will be the International Exhibition for Cities and Local Authorities by institutions, economic operators, academia and research, civil society organizations.

They will be exhibiting their experiences, knowhow, methods, tools, products, in response to the requests and needs in terms of support to local governments for the implementation of their mandates.

Africities is an organisation tasked with promoting economic development in African cities and placed under the High Patronage of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The government has spent more than Sh1 billion in preparation for the event. The lakeside city is undergoing beautification projects, rehabilitation of roads, and the construction of a Sh1.4 billion AfriCities Convention Centre. Also undergoing major revamping is the Kisumu International Airport.

According to Africities Secretariat in Kenya, Aloice Ager, the conference will be a major economic boost for counties in the lake region with hotel occupancy expected to be high. He also said that over 10,000 delegates are expected.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ezekiel Mutua targets matatus, salons, banks in new reform at MCSK

Ezekiel Mutua targets matatus, salons, banks in new reform at MCSK

Lupita unveiled as ambassador for upcoming Africa event in Kisumu [Video]

Lupita unveiled as ambassador for upcoming Africa event in Kisumu [Video]

Viral rapper Kanambo makes a comeback with second single

Viral rapper Kanambo makes a comeback with second single

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Annual Agony: Artists decry Sh1,215 payment from PRISK

Annual Agony: Artists decry Sh1,215 payment from PRISK

Trending

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's sister; Diamond yearns for collabo with Rihanna & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rashid Abdalla, Grace Ekirapa, Pascal Tokodi, Joyce Omondi and Diamond Platnumz

I'm in love beyond words - Grace Ekirapa days after welcoming newborn

My honey Pascal & I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made – Grace Ekirapa talks motherhood

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39