Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

The actress who shot to fame after her roles in 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther introduced 51-year-old Selema Masekela to the world as her bae with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, Lupita shared a video with her bae, accompanying it with a caption that read:

“We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”

The vide showed the pair sharing precious moments as they took part in the viral challenge of outfit switch that has taken over social media.

Selema, on his part also shared a heartwarming video gushing over the talented actress and professing his love for the diva.

“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️#outkickedthecoverage 😉,” Selema Masekela wrote.

The 39-year-old actress has for a long time kept her relationship under wraps until now and her fans could not keep calm.