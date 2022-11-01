Lupita lands ambassadorial role in diamond mining company

According to the mining company, Lupita's core element in the partnership will be to support De Beers' Building Forever commitment, which aims to advance women and girls where its diamonds are discovered.

De Beers is reported to be among the largest diamond mining companies in the world, having recorded an output of 30.78 million carats of diamonds in 2019.

The campaign and new role is the first-ever for the company, as it celebrates De Beers' unique passion for sourcing the rarest treasures of nature and revealing their exceptional beauty through remarkable artisanship.

Through its Building Forever approach, the mining company will work with Lupita Nyong'o in pursuit of the brand's public goals of engaging 10,000 girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The firm will also help by supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs and investing at least $10 million across Southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.

Lupita expressed her gratitude for the honor and partnership she was accorded by De Beers, saying it was a chance for her to extend her advocacy to women and girls around the globe.

"I’m honored to be the first-ever Global Ambassador for De Beers. Our new campaign brings to life the transformative power you can feel when wearing diamonds, sourced responsibly, knowing they are creating a lasting positive impact for the people and places the jewelry comes from. Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world," said Lupita.

Lupita's new role however did not sit well with several quarters, as she has received criticism from a number of netizens who said she should not have accepted the role.

They accused the company of exploiting residents of the respective countries where the diamonds are mined.

The company explores the mining of diamonds mostly four countries in the world, three in Africa, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. The company has operations in Canada as well.

A fan identified as Kennedy Lesiew wondered why she accepted a role in a company which has been flagged by human rights groups.

"How can you accept to be a brand ambassador to such an organization which the human rights groups have accused of buying illicit diamonds from African rebels and rulers who used the proceeds to help pay for their wars? Let it not be in your name. The fact they choose you, tells a lot. Super disappointed," he wrote.