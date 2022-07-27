RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita shares tips on how to keep makeup intact during hot weather

Lupita Nyong'o is currently preparing for the release of Wakanda Forever

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

Academy award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has revealed her tips and tricks on how to prevent your foundation from melting or having smeared eyeliner or super-sticky lipstick and other make-up tragedies during hot weather.

The Hollywood star says she often than not wears less make-up. According to her less is more.

"When it comes to makeup, I keep it simple. I don’t need to be doing a full face of makeup when I’m just chilling. Of course, I have my team when I travel. But on my own, I don’t do any dramatic eyeliner and mascara," said Lupita in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios Presents: Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda during February 2018 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios Presents: Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda during February 2018 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) Pulse Live Kenya

The actress considers her skin to be dry hence she relies heavily on products that will help restore and retain moisture in her body.

"I live in New York so the water is quite hard; despite all the humidity, I still find myself being very dry. I use a good lotion. I oscillate between that and dry body oils," she said.

The 2014 Oscar winner made a surprising revelation during the interview, admitting to loving cold showers.

"I also am a big fan of a cold shower, because it reduces swelling, which happens when it’s hot out, and improves your blood flow to make skin more vibrant. I highly recommend a one-minute cold shower at the start of your day," she said.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Chadwick Boseman(Left to Right) arrive at the red carpet of the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Chadwick Boseman(Left to Right) arrive at the red carpet of the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney) Pulse Live Kenya

Lupita's comments comes just days after Marvel studios launched the first trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel.

Wakanda Forever will debut in cinemas this November after multiple delays due to Covid and a nearly-fatal accident during its filming.

The trailer opens, interestingly with a mashup cover of Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry by Nigerian songstress Tems, setting the stage for one of the most emotional sequels in the MCU history.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Person dressed as a member of the Dora Milaje, personal bodyguard and royal security of Black Panther from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stands onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Person dressed as a member of the Dora Milaje, personal bodyguard and royal security of Black Panther from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stands onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence) Pulse Live Kenya

As reported, a majority of the original cast reprise their roles in Wakanda Forever. While it’s unclear if Letitia Wright’s Shuri will be the centre of the plot, the trailer is packed with a lot of Easter eggs for fans.

New additions to the cast includes Dominique Thorne who plays the Riri Williams. First introduced in Iron Man, Riri is a genius teenage inventor, attending MIT as a 15 year old and building her own Iron Man suit with scraps she stole from school. From the trailer, Riri will join forces with Shuri for another epic war.

Other newly unveiled cast members include Michaela Coel as Aneka, one of the best Dora Milaje trainers. The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

Watch the trailer:

