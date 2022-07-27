Lupita shares tips on how to keep makeup intact during hot weather

The Hollywood star says she often than not wears less make-up. According to her less is more.

"When it comes to makeup, I keep it simple. I don’t need to be doing a full face of makeup when I’m just chilling. Of course, I have my team when I travel. But on my own, I don’t do any dramatic eyeliner and mascara," said Lupita in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The actress considers her skin to be dry hence she relies heavily on products that will help restore and retain moisture in her body.

"I live in New York so the water is quite hard; despite all the humidity, I still find myself being very dry. I use a good lotion. I oscillate between that and dry body oils," she said.

The 2014 Oscar winner made a surprising revelation during the interview, admitting to loving cold showers.

"I also am a big fan of a cold shower, because it reduces swelling, which happens when it’s hot out, and improves your blood flow to make skin more vibrant. I highly recommend a one-minute cold shower at the start of your day," she said.

Wakanda Forever set to drop in November

Lupita's comments comes just days after Marvel studios launched the first trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel.

Wakanda Forever will debut in cinemas this November after multiple delays due to Covid and a nearly-fatal accident during its filming.

The trailer opens, interestingly with a mashup cover of Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry by Nigerian songstress Tems, setting the stage for one of the most emotional sequels in the MCU history.

As reported, a majority of the original cast reprise their roles in Wakanda Forever. While it’s unclear if Letitia Wright’s Shuri will be the centre of the plot, the trailer is packed with a lot of Easter eggs for fans.

New additions to the cast includes Dominique Thorne who plays the Riri Williams. First introduced in Iron Man, Riri is a genius teenage inventor, attending MIT as a 15 year old and building her own Iron Man suit with scraps she stole from school. From the trailer, Riri will join forces with Shuri for another epic war.

Other newly unveiled cast members include Michaela Coel as Aneka, one of the best Dora Milaje trainers. The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.