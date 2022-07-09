Lustful women wanted me - Ringtone claims after quitting Gospel

The controversial singer explained that he has had a rough time with lustful women who follow him instead of following Christ.

“Women in Kenya have a problem, instead of following Christ they are following me. I have left so that they can follow Christ,” Ringtone explained.

The Pamela hitmaker maintained that he is still a born-again Christian, noting that despite ditching gospel music, he has not backslidden.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ringtone whose real name is Alex Apoko added that he will continue supporting gospel in other areas such as tithing.

“Sijabackslide, nimewacha kuimba nitaendelea kusupport wanaotoa huduma, nitatoa fungu la kumi,” he explained.

The controversial musician also explained that he will now focus on producing love songs: "It has come to an end and I have decided that I will be singing love songs. To all artistes in the secular industry, don't take it as a completion just welcome me with an open heart so that we can take the industry to the next level. Bye-bye gospel industry."

According to the musician, the switch will also help him in getting a wife after a long search that is yet to bear fruit.

His qualities of his “ideal” woman remain unchanged and being prayerful and willing to have seven children is part of what he is looking for in a wife.

“Lazima akuwe anaomba kwa masaa saba kwa siku. Ninataka watoto saba na mtu anayejituma.

Kenyan gospel musician Ringtone Apoko Pulse Live Kenya

“The person must be praying for seven hours a day. I also want seven children and an aggressive person,” Ringtone explained.

The singer has been at the center of several controversies, including taking his wife search to the streets with a placard to aid in his search.