RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lustful women wanted me - Ringtone claims after quitting Gospel

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Women in Kenya have a problem - Ringtone

Ringtone Apoko
Ringtone Apoko

Popular Kenyan musician Ringtone has explained his decision to quit gospel music, blaming lustful women who find his good looks irresistible for leaving him with no choice but to quit.

Recommended articles

The controversial singer explained that he has had a rough time with lustful women who follow him instead of following Christ.

“Women in Kenya have a problem, instead of following Christ they are following me. I have left so that they can follow Christ,” Ringtone explained.

The Pamela hitmaker maintained that he is still a born-again Christian, noting that despite ditching gospel music, he has not backslidden.

READ: Ringtone eats a humble pie as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness

Ringtone
Ringtone Pulse Live Kenya

Ringtone whose real name is Alex Apoko added that he will continue supporting gospel in other areas such as tithing.

“Sijabackslide, nimewacha kuimba nitaendelea kusupport wanaotoa huduma, nitatoa fungu la kumi,” he explained.

The controversial musician also explained that he will now focus on producing love songs: "It has come to an end and I have decided that I will be singing love songs. To all artistes in the secular industry, don't take it as a completion just welcome me with an open heart so that we can take the industry to the next level. Bye-bye gospel industry."

READ: Mr Seed's response after Ringtone trashed song collab with Sailors

According to the musician, the switch will also help him in getting a wife after a long search that is yet to bear fruit.

His qualities of his “ideal” woman remain unchanged and being prayerful and willing to have seven children is part of what he is looking for in a wife.

“Lazima akuwe anaomba kwa masaa saba kwa siku. Ninataka watoto saba na mtu anayejituma.

Kenyan musician Ringtone Apoko
Kenyan musician Ringtone Apoko Kenyan gospel musician Ringtone Apoko Pulse Live Kenya

“The person must be praying for seven hours a day. I also want seven children and an aggressive person,” Ringtone explained.

The singer has been at the center of several controversies, including taking his wife search to the streets with a placard to aid in his search.

Most recently, he was involved in an altercation with blogger Robert Alai in a matter that is still in court and was also kicked out of fellow star Size 8’s album launch after making sentiments that angered the singer’s husband, DJ Mo.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lustful women wanted me - Ringtone claims after quitting Gospel

Lustful women wanted me - Ringtone claims after quitting Gospel

Tanasha Donna releases new song after featuring in new Nigerian movie

Tanasha Donna releases new song after featuring in new Nigerian movie

It is okay for Bebe and Saha to 'beef' without violence - Chameleone

It is okay for Bebe and Saha to 'beef' without violence - Chameleone

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks

Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks

Abel Mutua shares tips on how he parents his daughter

Abel Mutua shares tips on how he parents his daughter

Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & it's a banger [Video]

Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & it's a banger [Video]

Motif Di Don featured in DJ Khaled's album promo video alongside Kevin Hart

Motif Di Don featured in DJ Khaled's album promo video alongside Kevin Hart

I had to teach him a lesson - Kenzo says about booze-throwing 'fan'

I had to teach him a lesson - Kenzo says about booze-throwing 'fan'

Trending

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details]

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details]

Diana Marua reacts after hubby Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally

Diana Marua and Bahati

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton