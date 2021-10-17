Lynn Ngugi survives nasty road accident

Confirming the incident, Lynn conveyed that she was seated at the passenger's seat when the front left wheel of the car she was in came off.

Revealing that she and members of her crew were headed for a shoot, Ngugi was grateful to have survived the accident.

She confirmed that all passengers in the vehicle had escaped unhurt, thanks to the driver, her brother Dan.

"Yes ,I was involved in an accident today early morning on our way to Kenya/Tanzania border for a shoot. Was sitting on the front left and the wheel on my side literally broke it's bolt joints forcing the wheel to come off while still on the move. All I saw were sparks and smoke

"Ps: The car was fully serviced yesterday so let's just say, this was meant to happen," she narrated.

The encounter had the rattled journalist thanking God for the safe escape from the clasp of death.

"How my bro Dan gained control of the vehicle while we all remained calm is still inexplicable.