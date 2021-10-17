RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lynn Ngugi survives nasty road accident

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

All I saw were sparks and smoke - Lynn Ngugi

Lynn Ngugi survives nasty road accident
Lynn Ngugi survives nasty road accident

Journalist Lynn Ngugi on Sunday survived a nasty road accident enroute to the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Recommended articles

Confirming the incident, Lynn conveyed that she was seated at the passenger's seat when the front left wheel of the car she was in came off.

Revealing that she and members of her crew were headed for a shoot, Ngugi was grateful to have survived the accident.

She confirmed that all passengers in the vehicle had escaped unhurt, thanks to the driver, her brother Dan.

"Yes ,I was involved in an accident today early morning on our way to Kenya/Tanzania border for a shoot. Was sitting on the front left and the wheel on my side literally broke it's bolt joints forcing the wheel to come off while still on the move. All I saw were sparks and smoke

"Ps: The car was fully serviced yesterday so let's just say, this was meant to happen," she narrated.

The encounter had the rattled journalist thanking God for the safe escape from the clasp of death.

"How my bro Dan gained control of the vehicle while we all remained calm is still inexplicable.

"At that very moment, I was reminded that God is still on the throne and to never doubt His love for us. All of us are safe and sound and enjoying the calmness and peace of God," she stated.

FB Post

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Our tradition allows polygamy - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo after breakup with Baby Mama

Our tradition allows polygamy - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo after breakup with Baby Mama

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Trending

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Vera Sidika's posts

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita

Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter

Jalang’o promises to gift Baringo man who tried to copy his style (Photos)

MC Vuvuzela and Jalang'o