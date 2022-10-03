Madini Classic breaks silence on breakup during Pritty Vishy's birthday

Despite the two having separated after dating for some months, Madini seems not to have carried their differences in his heart as he took to social media to also explain why he has not spoken on details of their breakup.

In his message to the content creator, Madini addressed a recent Q&A she hosted with her fans and where she officially announced that she is now single.

"Hello Purity Rodenyi a few days ago I saw your response to a fan who asked if we are still together... mmmm! I would have regularized violence but wewe ni baby girl unahitaji kubembelezwa kama mtoto. Anyway happy birthday to you," Madini wrote.

Prior to the singer writing to his ex-lover the goodwill message, Pritty had posted a picture on her social media celebrating her big day which Madini took and reposted on his Instagram.

In the photo, Pritty announced she had turned 21.

"Happiest birthday to me, 21st looks good on me," Pritty Vishy wrote.