Madini Classic breaks silence on breakup during Pritty Vishy's birthday

Masia Wambua

It's barely a week after Pritty Vishy came out saying she and Madini Classic are no longer an item

Madini Classic and Pritty Vishy The two have since broken up
Afro-pop singer Madini Classic on Monday took to his social media and wished his former lover Pritty Vishy a happy birthday as the content creator turned a year older.

Despite the two having separated after dating for some months, Madini seems not to have carried their differences in his heart as he took to social media to also explain why he has not spoken on details of their breakup.

In his message to the content creator, Madini addressed a recent Q&A she hosted with her fans and where she officially announced that she is now single.

"Hello Purity Rodenyi a few days ago I saw your response to a fan who asked if we are still together... mmmm! I would have regularized violence but wewe ni baby girl unahitaji kubembelezwa kama mtoto. Anyway happy birthday to you," Madini wrote.

Pritty Vishy
READ: Back to default settings as Pritty Vishy announces new relationship status

Prior to the singer writing to his ex-lover the goodwill message, Pritty had posted a picture on her social media celebrating her big day which Madini took and reposted on his Instagram.

In the photo, Pritty announced she had turned 21.

"Happiest birthday to me, 21st looks good on me," Pritty Vishy wrote.

Pritty Vishy during her birthday
READ: Stevo Simple Boy did not make me famous - Pritty Vishy

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
