Maina Kageni to retire from Radio, Nyashinski weds in Private wedding & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rapper Nyashinski weds in Private wedding

Nyashinski weds Zia Bett Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, Celebrated artist Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski and his fiancée Zia Bett tied the knot in a private wedding, presided over by Reverend Nick Korir of Nairobi Chapel.

The tow love birds exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony graced by close friends and family. The wedding was Emceed by Robert Burale.

Some of the notable celebrities in attendance were; Collo, DJ Stylez, Big Pin, Wahu and Nameless. Nyashinski’s best man was his former manager turned movie producer Fakii Liwali.

In late 2019, the newlyweds held a colourful traditional ceremony in Nandi County that was graced by family, close friends. The couple has one child together.

Maina Kageni announces plans to retire from Radio, move to Miami

Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality Maina Kageni has announced plans to retire from radio come 2022 in order to focus on running his private business.

Speaking on Classic 105 during his morning show, Kageni said that he will be moving to Miami, United States of America and probably establish a night club there.

"Come next year I am done. I will be retiring from this radio job; I plan on running a club in Miami..." said Maina.

Asked where he will be living, Maina says he already has a house.

"I will be living in my condor. I bought it kitambo. I thought we talked about this and both of us after retiring?" He asked Mwalim Churchill.

Willy Paul attempted to rape me - Diana Marua speaks out

Willy Paul and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

YouTuber and rapper Diana Marua aka Diana B has come out to allege that musician Willy Paul attempted to rape her a few years ago.

In an emotional 26-minute' video, Diana said that Pozze lied to the public that he slept with her, just to clout chase and push his Album.

“Your music career is sinking, things are not happening for your favour and then out of the blues you come and drag my name for your own benefit.

"Guys I have been silent for quite some time and but I'm going to release it out today. I have been keeping this for a very long time and I never imagined that at some point in my life I will be sharing this story,” said Diana Marua.

She went on state that she has been pushed to tell her side of the story after Willy Paul labeled some damning allegations against her in his diss-track.

“A few years ago, Willy Paul had pursued me for a while and it was becoming too much… there is this day that I was at a movie shop and he comes in and he is being all touchy, telling me too mambo to mingi.

“I have been pushed to talk about this and I want to tell my truth because so many women have come out to talk about the same thing that I went through but their voices were not heard. I will stand for my truth and have a voice and speak out for those women who have gone through what I have gone through,” narrated Diana Marua.

Adding that Willy Paul forced himself on her after refusing to accompany him to his house.

New twist as Willy Paul opts to sue Diana Marua over attempted rape claims

Willy Paul and Sanaipei Tande Pulse Live Kenya

Musician Willy Paul has opted to take legal action against Diana Marua, hours after she alleged that he attempted to rape her a few years ago.

In a statement, Pozze said that he will be suing Diana Marua for defamation and character assassination. He mentioned that his longtime nemesis Bahati is using his wife to settle scores with him.

“I am shocked by the false and utter defamatory allegations labeled against me by D, my longtime friend, the same has injured my reputation as a parent, father and public figure.

The allegations of attempted rape by D are baseless and orchestrated to win public sympathy, D’s crocodile tears have served the purpose and the poor mases are buying to it. I believe B is behind the scenes using the wife to fight his battles,” reads the statement in part.

Pozze went on to insist that he has never assaulted or engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

“I was raised by a woman and I owe my whole career to a woman who held my hand when I was a naïve and on diapers in the industry.

"The women in my life have always been my greatest inspiration some have given me children, whom I treasure more than anything. I cannot and will never assault a woman sexually,” noted Pozze.

The singer explained that Ms Marua opted to pull the gender card just to get sympathy from the public yet she was telling lies. Adding that some of his Ex’s might also follow suit and shed some crocodile tears for sympathy.

He made it clear that he will be moving to court to counter sue Diana Marua who had also vowed to take legal action against him.

Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Mulamwah with Vall Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah has announced the closure of his record label, over what he termed as too much hatred from Netizens, amidst breakup with Sonie.

In an update, the funnyman said that he doesn’t want to subject his signee Vall Wambo to trolls and that’s why he has opted to close down ‘Mulamwah Entertainment’,.

“I am sorry @vall_wambo , you are still very young and with a promising future, my dream was to see you grow into a big star, not only you but many more too .So unfortunate that the environment created online is not healthy at all , all the trolls and abuse online should not be your portion. I was there before and I don’t want you at the same spot. It’s quite difficult to progress with all this friction. I hereby announce indefinite closure of mulamwah ent,” said Mulamwah.

He went on to assure his signee (Wambo), that all the songs she worked while under the label belongs to her, but all the songs Vall worked on are not available on YouTube.

“Everything created for you belongs to you and you own 100% of your music and all the accounts created. All the songs have been deleted from our end, youll be given the videos to post on whatever channel of your choice. All the best. Kindly accord her all the support she needs. To the others too, seek solace elsewhere,” he said.

In October, Mulamwah signed Vall Wambo as the first female artiste under his then new record Label, complete with a new song.

Rue Baby forced to cancel her graduation party over Akothee’s health

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has broken her silence after daughter Dion Aggry Okello alias Rue baby cancelled her planned graduation party without her knowledge.

The singer lamented that Rue is not picking her calls after postponing the upcoming event over her (Akothee) deteriorating health.

“One of my most difficult child ! You can't dictate her ,she does her things her way, and it must be done her way ! Just like that this idiot postponed her graduation ceremony without telling me ! She ain't picking my calls only texting mum get well soon first 🤔🤔Get well soon first,” said Akothee in part.

She went on to ask Rue to pick another date for the graduation party.

“So can someone tell @rue.baby to kindly give us another date of her preference then 🤷🙏. I want to celebrate her in a big way ,@rue.baby asayi nyakwar ma , this are the only personal ceremonies for me 🙏,” she added.

On Tuesday, Rue Baby who graduated from Strathmore University with a degree in International relations, said that she had postponed her planed graduation party until her mother gets well.

“@akotheekenya this is addressed to you. I know it comes as a surprise but you are not well yawa mama ni. Can someone just help me tie her up so that she gets better first ... we can always do party later. @drofweneke help please . Until further notice,” reads Rue Baby’s post.

Lynn Ngugi's reaction as she is named among 100 most influential Women by BBC

Media Personality Lynn Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Lynn Ngugi is elated after being named among 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for the year 2021.

In a statement shared via her social media pages, Ms Ngugi said that she is honoured to be featured on the list among other notable figures around the world.

She also mentioned that she did not expect such a huge recognition from BBC, basing on the fact that she has been featured with people she looks up to.

So Happy

“Not sure I will ever get over this day🙏. Few days ago, someone asked me why I love doing what I do, and I proudly replied, "because my work offers me the ability to tell our own stories in an authentic manner and with no shame😊

“Today was amazing( still) I hope we can all be inspired, reset our mind and help reinvent the society together. Also, seeing myself next to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was in itself a dream come true. Thank you so much God and the entire team at BBC for this. Together, we will change the world🙏,” shared Lynn Ngugi.

Ngugi went on to dedicate the new milestone to each and every one who has ever supported her work.

Big Win

“I am not even going to lie right now, I never thought I would be in this category. How?

I mean, who would have thought I would one day be acknowledged among other 99 influential women globally? To God be the glory. Thank you so much to the entire BBC team for this🙏.

“Dedicating this to each and everyone of you. Thank you for believing in me. For walking with me, and for trusting me with your stories. Congratulations to all the women on the list. It's an honor to be among you💛,” she said.

The 2021 BBC 100 women has featured the likes of; Malala Yousafzai, the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Samoa's first female prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, Professor Heidi J Larson, who heads The Vaccine Confidence Project, acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Halima, Aden, Lima Asfshid, Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, Joys Boys, Rada Akbar, Abia Akram, Leena, Alam, Dr Alema, Natasha Asghar, Zuhal Atmar, Marcelina Bautista, Rehana Popal among others.

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

10 candidates shortlisted to replace Ezra Chiloba as IEBC CEO ece-auto-gen

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) under the leadership of its' Director General Ezra Chiloba has shut down Gituamba FM for operating illegally.

In a statement, the authority said that that radio station has been operating from a residential building at Puma Court, Tena estate in Nairobi.

“Gituamba FM was broadcasting without a License from the Authority, contrary to the Kenya information and communication Act, 1998 (KICA),” reads part of the statement.

During the operation, the station’s owner one Mr. Nelson Githinji Ndegwa was arrested. He will be arraigned in court and charged with the establishment of a radio station without a license.

“…He will be charged for establishment of a radio station without a License, contrary to sections 35 (2), 46C and 46Q of the KICA. The suspect is currently in custody at the Buruburu police station, Nairobi awaiting presentation in court,” the statement adds.

Sasa TV suspended

This come days after CA also suspended Pastor Ng’ang’a owned station Sasa TV for a period of 6 months for airing inappropriate content.

Former Nation Journalist Brian Osweta joins BBC

Briian Osweta Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Brian Osweta has landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), days after parting ways with Nation Media Group.

In an update shared via his social media pages, Osweta announced that he is glad to be the latest addition to the BBC Africa team.

“His Grace has, is and will always be sufficient for me. Thank you Jesus! You deserve all the glory. Truly it has been a year of Great Expansion,” wrote Brian Osweta.

The journalist announced his exit from Nation Media on December 6, 2021, after working at the Kimathi street placed media house for one year. He thanked the Nation Media management for giving him an opportunity to work with them.

“I am extremely grateful to @NationAfrica #NationNewsplex for all the opportunities, and growth I have experienced during my time here (it truly is one of the best training grounds for journalists). Today,1 yr later, I leave well-equipped and prepared to face my next assignment,” reads Oswta’s Exit message.

Gilad Millo officially a Kenyan citizen after 21 years [Photo]

Singer Gilda Millo Pulse Live Kenya

Sema Milele hit-maker Gilad Millo has finally acquired Kenyan citizenship after 21 years.

On Tuesday, a happy Millo shared his Certificate of registration as a Kenyan Citizen, with a revelation that he applied for the Citizenship 6 years ago.

“It has been 21 years since I first came to Kenya ❤ and 6 years since I applied for my Kenyan Citizenship 🇰🇪 Now it is finally official 🙏🏽 najivunia kuwa mkenya 🥳 #GodIsGood,” shared Gilad Millo.

Diplomat

The singer first came to Nairobi in August 1996; “I came to Nairobi first in August 1996, backpacking as a university student. My girlfriend and I took a month off and came to Kenya”.

Gilad Millo worked as a journalist, became a diplomat in 2003 serving in Nairobi and Los Angeles before leaving Israel’s foreign ministry in 2008 and settling in Nairobi permanently.

Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Otile Brown, Zuchu and Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya

WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu has made history becoming the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021.

Zuchu’s Sukari that was released on January 30, 2021 has so far garnered over 60 million views, becoming the most watched solo-song in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

Number two is Diamond Platnumz’s Jeje that has over 59 million views.

“#SUKARI 60,000,000 Million lovers😇 60,000,000 Million viewers on @youtube. The Most viewed African Song On Youtube in 2021 Am grateful And humbled.Asanteni Nawapenda 🙏😇 Thank you @iam_trone,” shared Zuchu.