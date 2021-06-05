Majix Enga causes stir with cryptic message about his death

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the producer on Friday night insinuated that he might be in danger sharing, “ I’m gonna die tonight.”

This is not the first time Majix has said he fears for his life.

In 2020, Majix claimed that his life was in danger after he was trailed by unknown armed men on Thursday, October 30, 2020.

“What’s happening is that I’ve just been trailed by a guy with a gun just now. I don’t understand who I have offended or where the problem is but life has gotten more serious than I thought. Pray for me I don’t know who’s following me. Five guys with guns during day time…. This happened to me last time- I thought it was a joke, but now this is serious,” wrote Majix in 2020.

Majix Enga causes online stir; says he is about to die Pulse Live Kenya

The producer has brushed shoulders with various artists including American Rapper Daniel Hernandez alias Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tanzanian singer Harmonize and Arrow Bwoy over music sampling allegations, leading to Harmonize and 6ix9ine’s songs being pulled down from YouTube.

When giving the statement in 2020, the producer had announced that he was quitting music.

“I’m just a guy from Nakuru, I came to Nairobi with a bag and a t-shirt to look for means to make a living. But now I’m done with entertainment. I have stopped making music. No more Magix Enga on the beat because I'm really afraid of death, can’t die now,” he said.