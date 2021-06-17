Makena Njeri slams local media over coverage of KNH Doctor’s death

Njeri sounded a reminder call to all journalists in Kenya, asking them to go back to basics "duty of care" when reporting or writing stories, that touches on sensitive topics e.g. death.

The former BBC journalist made the statement in reference to how media houses covered the heartbreaking story of a KNH doctor Lydia Wahura Kanyoro who reportedly committed suicide in the Hospital’s parking lot.

“Journalists in Kenya! Can we please go back to school and learn duty of care? I have seen this heartbreaking story written in such a bad light and also voiced on local radio in such a bad way! Do you understand duty of care?

"Didn’t you learn it somewhere in school? Always chasing click bait and forgetting that there are human beings who are affected and she was such a beautiful soul who deserves reporting. I am so disappointed in the Local Media” wrote Makena Njeri.

Makena Njeri's psot Pulse Live Kenya

The Journalistic code of conduct always stipulates that a Journalist should strive to ensure information disseminated is honestly conveyed, accurate and fair.

It also states that Journalists should treat members of the public as human beings deserving of respect and always show compassion for those who may be affected by their news coverage.

Lydia Wahura’s Death

On June 12, Lydia Wahura, a medical student at the University of Nairobi College of Health Sciences was found dead in her car at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) parking lot.

She allegedly injected herself with anaesthesia-inducing drugs, that caused her death.

Before using the drugs, Wahura contacted her family and made them aware of her plans to take her own life.

Reports also indicate that Wahura arrived for her usual classes at around 9 am but left 30 minutes later and went to her vehicle.

At around 1 pm, the Head of Security at the School of Medicine, George Onyango found body lying on the back seat of the car.

Kilimani police commander Andrew Muturi stated that the police were in possession of a printed suicide note which will be subjected to analysis to establish whether it was written by the deceased.