Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could to take custody of his kids

Amos Robi

Mama Dangote also clarified the recent move of Diamond's youngest son, Naseeb Jr, to Kenya with his mother Tanasha Donna

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Mama Dangote, the mother of Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz, has shed light on the potential timeline for the singer to take custody of his children, expressing that it may occur when they reach the age of seven.

Recommended articles

Known for his deep affection for his children from previous relationships with Zari Hassan and Tanasha Donna, Diamond actively spends quality time with them, creating cherished memories during trips and even bringing them along to his concerts.

In an interview with Wasafi TV, Mama Dangote shared insights into Diamond's perspective on parenting.

"Mtoto mpaka miaka saba ndio unamchukua, wakiwa likizo wanakuja, tukiwataka hata kesho wanakuja lakini wakifikisha miaka saba wanarudi apa Tanzania ndio kwao kwa baba yao."

[You take the child until they are seven; when they are on vacation, they come here. If we want them even tomorrow, they will come. But when they reach seven years, they go back to Tanzania; that's their father's home], said Mama Dangote.

READ: Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Highlighting the importance of parental agreement, Mama Dangote emphasised, "Inabidi baba na mama watasikilizana kama waje kukaa hapa watakaa, maana wanaweza pia taka wasomee ulaya ama marekani"

[The father and mother must agree on whether the children should stay here because they might want them to study in Europe or America], she added.

Mama Dangote also clarified the recent move of Diamond's youngest son, Naseeb Jr, to Kenya. She explained that Tanasha Donna's stay in Tanzania was temporary and for work-related reasons. Once her work obligations concluded, Naseeb Jr returned to Kenya.

"Mamake alikuja kikazi, alipomaliza wakaondoka" [His mother came for work, and when she finished, they left], Mama Dangote clarified.

Addressing concerns about Naseeb Jr's schooling, Mama Dangote reassured that the child's education is not compromised.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

She explained that the international school he attended in Tanzania has branches in Kenya. Consequently, Naseeb Jr seamlessly transitions to the Kenyan branch, ensuring continuity in his education.

Diamond's eldest child Tiffah is already eight years who spends alot of time with her father.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
