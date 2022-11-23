RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

Amos Robi

Zuchu in a recent TikTok video said Diamond was her boyfriend

Mama Dangote
Mama Dangote

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz’s mother has made sentiments confirming a romantic relationship between his son and his signee Zuchu.

While sending birthday wishes to Zuchu, Mama Dangote referred to her as her daughter-in-law.

"I wish you a long life filled with blessings daughter-in-law Zuhura Othman Soud," Mama Dangote said.

The sentiment spoke largely of what the 'Kwi Kwi' singer and her boss share, confirming an earlier video of Zuchu saying Diamond is her boyfriend.

Diamond Platnumz and Zucu
Diamond Platnumz and Zucu Diamond Platnumz and Zucu Pulse Live Kenya

The two occasions now signal that the two are engaged in a romantic relationship despite continuous denying.

Besides romantic moments that are sometimes caught on camera, the two spoil each other with expensive gifts and even take trips abroad together.

In October 2022, Zuchu gifted Diamond a Sh1.5 million customized chain, before the chain Zuchu also gifted Diamond sneakers which cost Sh72,411. Reciprocating Zuchu’s actions, Diamond gifted her a pair of Grillz teeth.

The two Tanzanian stars have however vehemently denied being in any romantic relationship noting the two are just colleagues.

Musician Zuchu
Musician Zuchu Musician Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being rich and famous, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz stated he is not ready to marry and will only do so once he retires from music.

Diamond is a father of four - two kids with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and lastly a son with Tanasha Donna a singer from Kenya.

