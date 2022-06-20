Mzazi Willy Tuva lands major ambassadorial role with the UN

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in conjunction with the Uwiano Platform for Peace, has partnered with the radio personality for a countrywide peace campaign targeting the youth.

The campaign will be looking to embrace art to reach out to the masses, through a competition where young creatives will get to submit artistic pieces.

The winner of the competition will be the ambassador of the campaign and will also get a recording deal.

“Today we launched the Let Peace Win campaign with UNDP and the Uwiano Platform For Peace. Brace yourself for a song competition that will target the youth from across the country. If you are a talented singer, rapper or poet then this is your chance to make your dreams come true,” Tuva wrote on his social media.

Tuva at the launch of the UNDP peace campaign Pulse Live Kenya

Tuva said there was a need to ensure peace reigned ahead of the polls noting that peace is key in development and growth of the country.

The campaign will be running before, during and after the elections and will be looking to highlight new and young talent in the music industry.

“We need to make sure that violence does not visit our motherland again. The Kenyan state must remain peaceful. Violence disrupts economic growth and developments,” said Tuva.

He added: “We may have political differences but political differences should not make brew violence because we are all one and we are all Kenyans.”

NCIC Chairperson Reverend Samuel Kobia Pulse Live Kenya