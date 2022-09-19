RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

Masia Wambua

The comedian who turned a year older yesterday elicited mixed reactions after she allegedly turned '23 again'

Kenyan comedian Mammito
Kenyan comedian Mammito

Talented comedian and content creator Eunice Wanjiru Njoki, well known by her stage name Mammito, on Sunday celebrated her birthday but left many guessing her age.

Recommended articles

She left her followers and fans excited and confused at the same time after she shared pictures on her social media platforms with one of the captions reading: "Turning 23 again."

This is not the first time the comedy queen is celebrating her "23rd birthday", in what has become her custom, Mammito rarely quotes the real figure, perhaps choosing to keep her fans guessing.

In any case, the Kibera-bred comedian interestingly turned 29 years yesterday. Her Wikipedia page and numerous other biographies written on her indicate that she was born on September 18, 1993.

Kenyan comedian Mammito
Kenyan comedian Mammito Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mammito’s reaction as she is named among Top 20 Most Influential Women in Kenya

While fans flocked to wish the celebrity a happy birthday, Gospel musician Ringtone insinuated that Mammito is much older than 23 and her real age of 29 wishing her a happy 33rd birthday.

In the snide comment made on Instagram, Ringtone wrote: "Happy 33rd birthday Mammito Eunice," and netizens did not let him get away with it.

ringtoneapoko HAPPY 33RD BATH DAY @mammitoeunice 👏👏👏👏👏👏

jadeiterhodiumz @ringtoneapoko tuseme tuuu ukweli hata ww ringtone kusema happy Wacha Nieke happy sweet 16 ni ngumu na tunajua kabsaa huenda am sorry nasema tuu huenda uko 50 years hapo kwasababu Michael Jackson akiimba ulikua fun wake mkubwa ni ngumu jamani weii lakini pia mm ni mdogo

imani_imani43 @ringtoneapoko Aiii Ringtone wewe kwani lazima uongee😂😂😂

ywangusi @ringtoneapoko sasa 33 inatokea wapi hii gari bado iko na mileage wacha kuzeesha mboga Safi Kwa soko😂😂😂👏happy birthday mammito😍

Here are more birthday wishes that fellow entertainers shared with Mammito:-

teacherwanjiku Happy Birthday comedy queen! You look gorgeous 😍

jmatubia Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎉

muthonidrummerqueen Ofcourse you're on of us! Big Virgo Energy! I love you! Happy birthday kabisa

kansiime256_ Is it!? Happy birthday mama❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nycewanjeri Happy birthday mami

sandra_dacha Happy birthday jaber

shixkapienga Happy Birthday luv…to many more🥂🥂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️

celestinendinda Happy birthday Mammito

sammie_kioko More life🔥🔥🔥

giladmillo Happy Birthday 🥳 Keep shinning bright & making us laugh 🎁

jackyvike Happy Birthday Pestieeee!! Ndakhuyanza 🖤

hassansarah Happy birthday 🥳🎉💃🏽

Comedian Eunice Mammito
Comedian Eunice Mammito Pulse Live Kenya

She is among the fast-rising female comedians and content creators in Kenya most of which she has done and featured local talents like Terrence Creative, Jackie Vickie, and her alleged boyfriend, Eddie Butita among others.

Mammito's career started off in comedy on one of the greatest platforms, 'Churchill Show', which was her stepping stone to greatness.

After a while, she started making short YouTube videos and clips for her Instagram reels and so far she seems to be making a kill out of it and that nothing is likely to stop her.

Her creativity in making those rib-cracking video clips has earned her over 1.8 million followers on Instagram already and more than a million on her Facebook page.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

NTV hires 8th KTN journalist, Akothee unveils new boyfriend & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

NTV hires 8th KTN journalist, Akothee unveils new boyfriend & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Trending

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Davido, DJ Maphoria

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

Huddah Monroe

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration