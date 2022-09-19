Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

She left her followers and fans excited and confused at the same time after she shared pictures on her social media platforms with one of the captions reading: "Turning 23 again."

This is not the first time the comedy queen is celebrating her "23rd birthday", in what has become her custom, Mammito rarely quotes the real figure, perhaps choosing to keep her fans guessing.

In any case, the Kibera-bred comedian interestingly turned 29 years yesterday. Her Wikipedia page and numerous other biographies written on her indicate that she was born on September 18, 1993.

Reactions as Mammito turns "23 again"

While fans flocked to wish the celebrity a happy birthday, Gospel musician Ringtone insinuated that Mammito is much older than 23 and her real age of 29 wishing her a happy 33rd birthday.

In the snide comment made on Instagram, Ringtone wrote: "Happy 33rd birthday Mammito Eunice," and netizens did not let him get away with it.

Here are more birthday wishes that fellow entertainers shared with Mammito:-

She is among the fast-rising female comedians and content creators in Kenya most of which she has done and featured local talents like Terrence Creative, Jackie Vickie, and her alleged boyfriend, Eddie Butita among others.

Mammito's career started off in comedy on one of the greatest platforms, 'Churchill Show', which was her stepping stone to greatness.

After a while, she started making short YouTube videos and clips for her Instagram reels and so far she seems to be making a kill out of it and that nothing is likely to stop her.