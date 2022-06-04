Rayvanny sets own house on fire, Lulu reveals Kanze hatched idea to work with hubby & other stories on #PulseUhodoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

Lulu reveals Kanze hatched idea of anchoring news with hubby Rashid

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has opened up on the process that has led to her eventually working with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Lulu Hassan and Husband Rashid Abdalla Pulse Live Kenya

Lulu revealed that the process to have her and her spouse co-anchoring news began when Kanze Dena-Mararo - current State House spokesperson - left the Royal Media Services station.

Lulu confirmed that filling Kanze’s shoes was something that gave the media house a headache, since it seemed there wasn’t anyone to build a good rapport as Kanze had built with her audience.

The Swahili film producer went on to disclose that they were at a retreat when the news of Kanze leaving was shared and they immediately began to try and come up with a worthy replacement.

“We needed to get a replacement, but then again we needed someone with whom we'd have a seamless rapport, we were in a retreat so we started thinking, looked around the stations to see if there was someone like Kanze but there was none,” Lulu said in a recent interview.

Lulu has revealed that it was Kanze who came up with the idea of bringing on Rashid Abdalla, who was an anchor at NTV at the time, and the idea caught all of them by shock.

“The bringing of Rashid onboard covered the gap left by Kanze since everyone focused on husband and wife working together forgetting Kanze was ever there,” she stated.

Man behind viral Alchemist Bar video makes U-turn, apologized to the Club

Emmanuel Murgor, the man behind the viral Alchemist Bar video has made a U-turn, retracting his earlier sentiments accusing the entertainment joint of racial discrimination.

Man behind Viral Alchemist video makes U-turn, issues statement Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, the bar's management made Murgor’s statement public, with a revelation that they met him and he admitted that the video he shared was misleading.

“We met with Emmanuel and his advocate to discuss the incident on May 20th. He has acknowledged that the clip shared was misleading to the public and was not representative of what happened that evening and what we stand for,” The Alchemist Bar said.

In his own words, Emmanuel Murgor also changed tune on his viral video that had caused an uproar among Kenyans leading to closure of the establishment and government involvement.

"The clip I shared made an impression that there was racial bias practiced at The Alchemist. That was never the case.

"After reviewing the full footage of the evening and even from the experience inside I can attest The Alchemist embraces diversity. I also reiterate that from how the club’s management has handled the incident, they are open to diversity and have in fact zero tolerance towards racism. I deeply apologize for any narrative the short clip may have caused. That was never my intention,” read Emmanuel Murgor’s statement in part.

Murgor went on to apologize to The Alchemist and their business partners.

Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don for flaunting Sh10M transactions

Kenyan comedian Alex Mathenge is embroiled in an ugly online spat with musician KRG the Don over his bragging nature on social media.

Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions Pulse Live Kenya

Mathenge picked an online fight with the Fast Cash Music president after KRG displayed his monthly M-Pesa transactions. The comedian stated that wealthy people have no business showing off.

“People with money don’t spend much on M-Pesa, they spend on cheques, RTGs, EFT, online banking, and other modules. Sasa wewe juu ni treasurer wa chama saba unatuonyesha M-Pesa spend, you end up exposing your ignorance,” Alex Mathenge said in part.

The funnyman argued that the musician was walking around with school fees and rent money under the pretense that he is rich.

“You will rarely find a real rich man with hard cash. Everything is kind of sorted by your financial guys. Acheni kutembea na pesa ya rent and school fees kwa bar.

“Those people who post their M-Pesa spend online have what is called ADHD – Attention Deficit and Hyperactive Disorder,” Mathenge added.

However, in a quick rejoinder KRG the Don hit back at Mathenge, accusing him of seeking relevance using his name.

“Mr struggling comedian, if it's clout, you are looking for with my name trust me you will get it. I will give it to you for free but on your end, it will come with a lot of pain. From chest pains to heartaches,” the Fast Cash president remarked.

KRG warned that the comedian should beef with people in his league or else he will regret his actions.

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Celebrated media personality Muthoni Wa Kirumba has announced her exit from Mediamax-owned radio station Kameme FM.

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years Pulse Live Kenya

The renowned radio presenter used her social media pages to alert her listeners that she is leaving Kameme FM after 12 years.

Kirumba expressed gratitude to her fans for always tuning into her show, making it successful over the years.

“It's been good working with Kameme FM for 12 good years of laughter and love. Thanks to my listeners... it's been awesome. Asante Kameme. It's time to say goodbye,” Muthoni Wa Kirumba said in her message.

Classic 105 presenter and businessman Maina Kageni joined the conversation wishing Kirumba all the best in her future endeavors.

“May God continue to bless you and guide you. Your legacy is unmatched,” read Maina Kageni’s message to Kirumba.

The radio presenter is yet to disclose where she is headed. She used to host the Canjamuka show on Kameme.

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire

Tanzanian singer and Next Level Music President Rayvanny has come out to explain why he set a house on fire in his latest music video, I Miss You featuring Zuchu.

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

According to the singer, he wanted to paint a true picture of what love can do when people are betrayed in a relationship.

The singer revealed that he used a whooping Ksh250,751 (Tsh5,000,000) to build the house he set on fire in the video.

He added that the music video happens to be the most expensive video he has ever done in his entire music career and it took three months to be completed.

"Unaweza sema ni kufuru ila hujui kua ni investment ni kama movies tu za nje wanatumia mabilioni na wanarudisha mabilioni zaidi. So sina nilichoharibu hapo ila nimetengeneza.

"Kwa mnaosema box ,mara mbao niwasaidie tu nenda ka google kitaalamu inaitwa (Board House ) kajaribu kujenga afu choma 😂😂😂😂😂. Mbona hajaungua nywele: ajali sio lazima mtu aumie unavyotaka wewe …inaweza gari ikaharibika ovyo ovyo kabisa na mtu akatoka bila hata kovu,” Rayvanny explained.

In a separate post, the singer said that it was a dream to make everything in the music video real and glad it happened.

Obsessed Harmonize Tattoo’s Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has continued with his shenanigans as he tries to lure Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala back in his life, a year plus after they broke up.

Harmonize gets Frida Kajala's face tattooed on his foot Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Boy has pulled another card - getting Kajala’s face tattooed on his leg, days after hinting that his public apology and car gifts were almost winning the actress's heart.

On Tuesday, fans were quick to spot a new tattoo on Harmonize's leg – a move that signaled that the singer is determined to do everything possible to get Kajala back.

In July 2021, Kajala opted to covered up the tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose.

Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

On May 1st 2021, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Just the other Frida Kajala unblocked the Konde President on Instagram, months after begging for forgiveness.

In a separate post, the singer announced that he has finished customizing the number plates for the two Range Rovers her bought for Kajala at a cost of Sh251, 744 (Tsh5, 000, 000).

“Here we go babe, Tanzanians are ready now. Tsh5, 000, 000 for her name only. Love you Baby," Harmonize said.

The Never Give Up hitmaker went on to justify his act of buying Kajala expensive gifts and even putting her on billboards in the name of asking for forgiveness.

“I’m just a hustler and I love my woman. I’m trying to show how I need her back to my life. I’m not showing off,” Harmonize explained.

Elsa Majimbo featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30, sends powerful message

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo has achieved yet another fete after she was recognized by Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number 3

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three Pulse Live Kenya

Bonfire Adventures proprietors Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu have announced that they are expecting baby number three into their family.

The couple made the announcement in a unique way – putting up a short video capturing a cake and a caption on a plate that read; 'ready to be a Dad again'.

“Yes, I’m too ready to be one, I haven’t hanged my boots yet,” Simon Kabu says in the short clip.

On the other hand, Sarah could be heard congratulating her husband

“Congratulations,” an excited Sarah tells her hubby.

Sharing the video, Simon wrote; “Sometimes blessings comes in doubles.#thekabus . Blessed Sunday. Write something if you feel blessed with anything,”.

The Bonfire Adventures managing director Sarah Kabu and Simon’s announcement has attracted lots of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans.

June Ruto celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with sweet message to hubby

Pulse Live Kenya

It has been one year since June Ruto, the firstborn daughter of Deputy President William Ruto walked down the aisle in a colorful ceremony in Nairobi's Karen area.

June celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a post online and a sweet message to her husband, Dr Alexander Ezenagu.

"Such an hour, day, a year ago I walked down the aisle, I thank Almighty God. 1 year married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures,” she posted accompanying pictures of her wedding day and traditional engagement ceremony.