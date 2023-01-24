Kenyan attempts to rob TV reporter during interview [Video]

Alvin Kaunda was interviewing those who had attended the rally, and as many Kenyans gathered around him one of the attendees tried to take advantage of the situation.

A video of the scene shows the journalist looking at the suspect apprehensively before trying to flee from the scene and interrupting the interview.

"Woah. My first political story was quite an experience,” he said after the encounter.

Following the incident, Kaunda had to jump into a KBC vehicle that was nearby due to safety concerns.

"There was a commotion afterwards. Luckily, our car was next to us so we just had to leave the scene because we also had a camera.

"Some of these people work in groups and you never know what can happen,” he said later, confirming that nothing was stolen.

In November 2022, Alvin had another strange encounter with an elephant that interrupted his broadcast by touching his face with its trunk.

Kaunda, on the other hand, was undisturbed by the sudden invasion of his personal space and proceeded to make his on-camera report, until he could no longer hold his laughter.

Pulse Live Kenya

The video went viral in Kenya and also attracted the interest of global media, earning him the nickname “Elephant Reporter''.