ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan attempts to rob TV reporter during interview [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Months after Alvin Kaunda's live broadcast was interrupted by elephants, his latest encounter with a pickpocket in Nairobi was not so cute

A collage of Alvin Kaunda
A collage of Alvin Kaunda

A journalist from KBC got a rough experience while covering the Azimio la Umoja political rally in Kamukunji on Monday, January 23, 2023, after an encounter with a man whom he accused of trying to rob him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Alvin Kaunda was interviewing those who had attended the rally, and as many Kenyans gathered around him one of the attendees tried to take advantage of the situation.

A video of the scene shows the journalist looking at the suspect apprehensively before trying to flee from the scene and interrupting the interview.

"Woah. My first political story was quite an experience,” he said after the encounter.

Following the incident, Kaunda had to jump into a KBC vehicle that was nearby due to safety concerns.

"There was a commotion afterwards. Luckily, our car was next to us so we just had to leave the scene because we also had a camera.

"Some of these people work in groups and you never know what can happen,” he said later, confirming that nothing was stolen.

READ: Raila answers Ruto's claims on Chebukati murder plot

In November 2022, Alvin had another strange encounter with an elephant that interrupted his broadcast by touching his face with its trunk.

Kaunda, on the other hand, was undisturbed by the sudden invasion of his personal space and proceeded to make his on-camera report, until he could no longer hold his laughter.

KBC reporter Alvin Kaunda
KBC reporter Alvin Kaunda Pulse Live Kenya

The video went viral in Kenya and also attracted the interest of global media, earning him the nickname “Elephant Reporter''.

The viral reaction to the video opened the journalist’s eyes to the power of social media and vowed to become more active in spreading the message of wildlife conservation.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

Kenyan attempts to rob TV reporter during interview [Video]

Kenyan attempts to rob TV reporter during interview [Video]

Georgina Njenga loses family member

Georgina Njenga loses family member

Boniface Mwangi opens up on big opportunities his family has missed because of activism

Boniface Mwangi opens up on big opportunities his family has missed because of activism

I’ll never leave my marriage because my husband cheated – Patience Ozokwor

I’ll never leave my marriage because my husband cheated – Patience Ozokwor

Gachagua makes fun of Samidoh over Karen Nyamu drama

Gachagua makes fun of Samidoh over Karen Nyamu drama

Growing 'younger' - DJ Pinye marks 52nd birthday with special message

Growing 'younger' - DJ Pinye marks 52nd birthday with special message

Elizabeth Sonia's message to Mr Seed after accusing him of being a deadbeat dad

Elizabeth Sonia's message to Mr Seed after accusing him of being a deadbeat dad

Chameleone breaks silence on beating boda boda man: ‘I am not an angel’

Chameleone breaks silence on beating boda boda man: ‘I am not an angel’

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]